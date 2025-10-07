Netflix reveals The Witcher season 4 debut date with a new trailer, but more importantly: Everyone's got fantastic hair

The Witcher: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for season 4 of The Witcher on Netflix is here, showcasing the new Geralt, his new team, and most importantly of all, a debut date of October 30.

We haven't previously known the release date for the fourth season of Netflix's best-known monster-killing show, so that's probably the real headline news here. For me, though, the real eye-catcher is Laurence Fishburne's big hair. That is a look.

Fishburne is playing Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy—just Regis to his friends—in Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, a higher vampire who joins Geralt and company on their quest to track down Ciri.

Regis also played a pivotal role in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine expansion, and to be fair he had a pretty wild 'do in that one too.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

We also get a very brief glimpse at what I'm pretty sure is Danny Woodburn as Zoltan Chivay, another of Geralt's stalwart companions.

Also some undeniably phenomenal hair going on there.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The rest of the gang is here, and there's plenty of violence to enjoy, being dished out not just by Geralt but also Yennefer and Ciri, both of whom have become very handy in a fight. Jaskier seems more or less unchanged on that front: unhappy about the whole thing, but determined to stick it out, and good on him for it, frankly.

And of course, Liam Hemsworth is a bit more in full flight as Geralt 2.0 than we've seen previously. That's going to be the real point of curiosity for a lot of fans, and I would absolutely not think to judge based on this one video, but I do have to say that my initial impression is... mixed.

He looks good, yes, but the voice—what little we can hear of it—just isn't quite there. Blame that on original Geralt Henry Cavill, who was supposed to use his normal voice for the role but forgot, and ended up creating the next-best thing to Doug Cockle himself.

Fantastic hair, though.

As for what's going on in this video, the short version is that Geralt is putting together a team—or, as Netflix phrased it, a family: "After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."

There will be one more season of The Witcher on Netflix, which combined with season four will cover the three remaining Witcher books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake, which concludes with what proves to be the lead-in for CD Projekt's original Witcher RPG. Filming on the final season has already concluded: Netflix previously announced that seasons four and five were being filmed back to back, and Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence reported last week that filming has now wrapped.