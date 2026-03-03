(Image credit: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Bruce Campbell visits SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2024 in New York City. )

Bruce Campbell, the actor behind Ash from Evil Dead and—most prominently in my heart—the tutorial narrator in the Spider-Man 2 videogame, revealed yesterday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a post on X, Campbell wrote that he had "a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable'. I apologize if that's a shock—it was to me, too." As a result of his diagnosis, Campbell announced that he would, sadly, have to cancel several appearances at shows this year. "I'm posting this because, professionally, a few things will have to change—appearances and cons and work in general need to take [a] back seat to treatment."

Specifically, Campbell notes that are several cons coming up this summer that he will no longer be able to attend. "Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand."

Campbell sounds determined in the face of the news. "I'm not trying to enlist sympathy—or advice—I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while."

He also says that a reduction in his number of appearances and amount of work does not mean they're going away entirely. "My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall."

His work on Evil Dead and a whole lot else has made Campbell an iconic figure and voice over the years. His latest movie, Ernie and Emma—about a salesman on a journey to scatter his wife's ashes—premiered last month, and is due for a wider release later this year.