Amazon's live-action Tomb Raider show announces the rest of its cast, including Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs

Last year Amazon revealed that the Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of the showrunners was going ahead, with Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones as Lara Croft. Now the rest of the cast has been announced via a post from the official u/PrimeVideo account on the Tomb Raider subreddit. It's a respectable list, with a few familiar names both among the actors and the characters they'll be playing.

Zip, Lara's tech guy introduced in Tomb Raider: Chronicles, will be played by Martin Bobb-Semple; Winston, the Croft family's long-suffering butler, will be played by Bill Paterson; Atlas de Mornay, Lara's uncle, will be played by Jason Isaacs.

Having Uncle Atlas be played by the actor most famous as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter—though he deserves to be just as well-known for playing Field Marshal Zhukov in The Death of Stalin and Enver Gortash in Baldur's Gate 3—suggests he might turn out to not be a supportive family member. (Atlas is the guy who contests Lara's inheritance of Croft Manor in the Blood Ties DLC for Rise of the Tomb Raider.)

The rest of the cast are playing characters new to the series. Sigourney Weaver is Evelyn Wallis, "a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents", while Juliette Motamed is Georgia, "a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the ‘proper’ preservation of history." Seems like the museum will be a significant part of the show, as there's another new character tied to it, Francine, who is "the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne." That role has gone to Celia Imrie, who has a long career in film and television and it's tragic that I only know her for the time she farted on Celebrity Traitors.

The rest of the cast is made up of Jack Bannon as "Lara's personal pilot and snack collector", John Heffernan as "an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara's unusual world", Paterson Joseph as "a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess", Sasha Luss as "a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara's", and August Wittgenstein as "an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one."

Put Lara in the middle of a love triangle with the last two and people might even overlook the grudge they have against Sophie Turner for the end of Game of Thrones. On the videogame front, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis—a remake of the 1996 original—is due this year, with a brand new game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, to follow in 2027.