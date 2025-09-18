A casting call for the Mass Effect TV show is out there, and if you're 'A young Colin Farrell-type male', then do I have great news for you

Buddy, you'd be amazed at my capacity for forgetting videogame adaptations. Remember when I wrote about The Sims movie yesterday? I don't. What's more, now I'm suddenly remembering that, somewhere out there, Amazon is working on a Mass Effect TV show.

What's more, perhaps you could be in it, provided you could play any of: a young Colin Farrell-type male (aged 30-39) of any ethnicity, a female co-lead alien character requiring prosthetics (34-39), a female human at the centre of a separate-but-corresponding plot on Earth, a Doug Jones-type male villain (40-60), or a male wrestler-type soldier (30-49).

That's a casting call recently leaked by industry in-crowd figure Daniel Richtman (via Eurogamer), and I don't think I fit any of them, so I guess I'm stuck in the games journalism mines. Anyway, with there being zero information out there about what the show's plot will focus on, the leak has inevitably led to a flurry of speculation about just who, from the games, each character refers to.

A young Colin Farrell-type male could easily be Shepard. Tragically, male Shepard, which would be the objectively incorrect choice, but I guess Amazon hasn't seen my frequent emails on the subject. A female co-lead alien? That could easily be Liara, who would likely end up as our canon love interest.

A female human at the centre of a separate plot? Well, that one's a doozy. If we're accepting for a minute (which, honestly, I don't) that the TV show's plot will reflect the one from the games, it could be that this would be an original character with an original plot to flesh things out a little. Either that, or Ashley Williams is on Earth now. I guess no one liked her anyway.

If Shepard doesn't look this I don't want to watch. (Image credit: EA)

As for the final two: a Doug Jones-type villain seems like it could only really refer to Saren, if we're sticking with the OG games' story. And a wrestler-y male? By god, that's James Vega's music.

That's the speculation, anyway, and frankly, I don't buy any of it. I wouldn't be surprised if the Mass Effect show opts to tell a wholly original story in the wider ME universe—just like Amazon's (very good) Fallout show did. That'd give you room to brush up against characters and plots fans know and love without shackling you to the original narrative. But we'll only know for sure when Amazon deigns to tell us, and with everything around the series being so quiet for years now, that could be a good while yet.