Intel's Core i5-9600KF processor is just $200, its lowest price ever

If you're in the process of building a new gaming PC, or you have some upgrades planned for the Black Friday season, you might be interested in this deal. One of Intel's unlocked mid-range processors, the Core i5-9600KF, is just $199.99 right now. This CPU is great for gaming and usually goes for $215-240, and this is the lowest recorded price (at least on Amazon).

This is a 9th-generation 95W Coffee Lake processor, with 6 cores and no hyper-threading. It has a base clock of 3.70GHz, and it can overclock to 4.7-5GHz when paired with a decent CPU cooler.

Note that you will need to bring your own cooler—like all Intel K-series processors, there's no heatsink in the box. In the case of this KF model, there's also no integrated graphics, so you'll need a dedicated graphics card. Not that you'll care if you plan on playing games, as Intel's UHD Graphics 630 often struggles at 720p, never mind 1080p.