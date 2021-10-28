The best Intel CPU deals: save on an Intel Core processor ahead of Alder Lake

Intel is releasing a brand new CPU generation on November 4, 2021, codename Alder Lake. That's potentially great news for bargain hunters, as previous generation CPUs, such as its 11th and 10th Gen, will be replaced just as we creep up to the bargain bonanza that is Black Friday. So now's the time to be on the lookout for Intel CPU deals, as these older chips probably won't stick around for long.

You'll want to pick up a compatible motherboard alongside any Intel CPU purchase, if you don't have one already. For 11th and 10th Gen Intel CPUs, you'll want a motherboard compatible with the LGA 1200 socket, such as Z590/Z490 or B560/B460.

The latest Alder Lake processors fit into the LGA 1700 socket on Z690 motherboards, although you probably won't find many deals on these up-to-date parts just yet.

Image Intel's top 10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900K | 10-core, 20-thread | 125W TDP | $499.99 $458.99 at Newegg (save $41)

You might look at the 10900K and think it's getting on a bit with Intel's 12th Gen around the corner, but it's a more than capable 10-core processor. It's actually our preferred choice compared to the 8-core i9 11900K, and the extra $41 saved can go towards a compatible Z490 motherboard. View Deal

Image Intel Core i7 10700K | 8-core, 16-thread | 125W | $349.99 $326.14 at B&H

Intel's 8-core 10700K is still a force to be reckoned with in gaming. While the newer Core i7 12700K should give it a run for its money, it won't be found for this little for a long ol' time. Might be worth considering this chip then, if you can't make your budget stretch any further. View Deal

We've deployed the full bot-powered might of our price comparison engine to check the best deals on Intel CPUs, every hour every day.