Save $25 Rosewill 70 W Retractable USB-C Wall Charger: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Newegg At half price, this GaN charger will keep all your devices charged over the holidays, keeping even modern laptops topped up. Sure, you're not going to be running your RTX 5080 laptop at full power off a 70 W charging block, but it will easily charge your phone, tablet, or handheld. Or lightweight gaming laptop—I can't remember the last time I broke out the 200 W charger for my Blade 14, I've just been keeping it topped up with a 65 W plug.



Key specs: 31.5-inch retractable Type-C cable | 1x USB-C port | 1x USB-A port | 70 W | Real-time wattage display



Price check: Amazon $31.99

There's a very good chance that, over the holidays, you will find yourself travelling around and probably living out of a bag or suitcase for a little while. Maybe you're going to stay with your family, maybe you're going to stay with someone else's, or maybe you're saying 'screw the holidays' and disappearing off on your own, out of the country and off somewhere warm.

But no matter where you end up, I bet you're packing a goodly number of devices in your luggage. You're obviously going to be taking a phone, unless you've managed to de-tech so far that I'm surprised you're even reading this (did someone print it out for you?), and these days there's a chance you're taking a handheld, too, maybe a Switch or a Steam Deck. You might even have a wee lightweight laptop you take along for the ride as well.

And what do all these things have in common? Yes, they're all going to get ever more expensive as the RAMpocalypse deepens and tech costs grow to extra ridiculous levels. But they also require power, and at some point you're going to need to charge all those batteries.

You don't want to have to take individual chargers for each device, though, so I always make sure I've got a single power block that can look after every device in my bag. That's easier than ever now, given that most things use a USB-C connection, which means having a device like the Rosewill 70 W charger, with its retractable 31-inch cable is a pretty attractive choice for the techie on the go.

Even more attractive considering its half price at the moment and only $25 at Newegg. There's not a whole lot to say about it other than it's a neat, compact device that displays, in real-time, its power output, but if you're looking for something affordable you can just chuck in your bag along with your devices this will definitely do the job.