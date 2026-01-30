You can now view the Computer History Museum's collection from the comfort of your own home, and it's full of retro blasts from the past
For those who can't make the trip to California.
I love a good museum, and I also love me some antique hardware. So, I was overjoyed this morning to discover the Computer History Museum has launched a digital portal (via Hackaday), which means you can enjoy its collection from the comfort of your own home.
The museum is based near Mountain View, California, which is quite the trek unless you live somewhat locally. Still, it's got a fantastic collection of relics from a computer age gone by that you can now view online, including this wonderfully uncomfortable-looking mouse:
This little beauty was designed by Silicon Graphics Computer Systems and manufactured by Mouse Systems Corp. (remember when hardware company names made sense?) and features three whole buttons. Three! I doubt it has a specs sheet to make any of the offerings in our best gaming mouse guide tremble, but I'd still love to give it a home regardless.
The digital collection is broken up into several categories, including curator picks, stories from the collection, and the "discovery wall", which allows you to free-scroll through a vast array of nostalgic hardware to pick out the weird and wonderful for yourself.
Which is where I found this, the "world's first Lisp processor megachip". It's got a whole 553,687 transistors and 116,736 bits (yes, bits) of RAM, apparently. It now appears to have found itself entombed in glass, but I'd love to take a microscope to the little fella and see what that architecture looks like compared to something modern.
Actually, the images on the site are of a decently high resolution, which means you can absolutely do a bit of zooming in to see the details of whatever takes your fancy. I've had a whole lot fun picking out my favourites, although at one point I found an original GameBoy that looks suspiciously identical to the one I have in my attic.
Yes, my childhood toys are now museum exhibits, and I have to live with that existential dread for the rest of my life. Anyway, if you've got a few minutes to spare (or a few hours, if you're anything like me), it's well worth taking a dive into computing hardware's glorious past.
Turns out there was a whole lot of it before our current, RGB-laden, increasingly-overpriced hardware offerings of today. Who knew?
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.