A colleague and I recently travelled to Valve to get a behind-the-scenes look at the company's upcoming product launches. Before we entered the building, we were already discussing one of the products yet to be announced, the Steam Frame. For many, this announcement will not come as a complete surprise, as intrepid detectives glean information from even the slightest breadcrumb left by Valve in the months ahead of the launch.

This time, a trademark for the name 'Steam Frame' gave away the Deckard project's real name ahead of our visit, but Deckard rumours have been rife for years. Some more accurate than others, but generally not miles off when you piece it all together.

But is this some sort of clever scheme by Valve to drum up support or test out the popularity of ideas on dedicated fans?

No, apparently not. That's right from the horse's mouth, too, and if you take this as further proof of some sort of grand plan, I have a bridge to sell you.

Stood in a room surrounded by Valve engineers that drew the short straw in having to talk to press, I raised the question, how do they feel when someone gets near-definitive proof of something like the Steam Frame early?

Josh Hudman says, "Usually we all look around like, 'who leaked?'"

"Everybody assumes that we have some sort of like grand plan with our leaks," says Gabe Rowe, "and it's literally just somebody fat fingering something."

Valve's hot hardware (Image credit: Future) Steam Frame: Valve's new wireless VR headset

Steam Machine: Compact living room gaming box

Steam Controller: A controller to replace your mouse

We actually ask if we can quote that line, to which Gabe responds, "That's basically what it is."

I can't remember exactly who, but someone else says, "It's true."

So, when you're trying to decipher some sort of secret code from Valve's terms of service using Gabe Newell's initials, just know, Valve probably isn't thinking about it anywhere near as much as you. From the impression I get from most of Valve's engineers, it seems they spend most of their time tinkering with the products instead of thinking about ways to sell them. In fact, Valve appeared a little surprised when I mentioned that I was expecting to see the Steam Frame during my visit, which suggests those behind it aren't even following the gossip on the street.

Or… maybe that's what they want me to think?