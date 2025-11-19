【200公分世界第一台 1:1初音電競主機】DIY全世界第一台1：1初音！！！ - YouTube Watch On

I've often jokingly referred to my army of Miku Hatsune anime figurines (It's not a joke—they are genuinely threatening to take over my desk). While I enjoy collecting little trinkets depicting the blue-haired diva, I've just stumbled across a Miku-themed PC build that's honestly left me a bit speechless.

You may have already seen this build causing quite a stir on TikTok. Debuting at WirForce 2025, it's a one-of-a-kind DIY creation made by ambitious tech creators 黃小潔Jerry and Herbie 赫比.

This two metre tall Miku Hatsune gaming PC features Asus ROG's suitably themed hardware poking out of her back like cyberpunk wings—all at once it's impressive, imposing, and a dusting nightmare for sure.

According to 黃小潔Jerry, finalising the design for this singular gaming PC took about two weeks, but actual construction took much longer. The entire PC is supported inside by an industrial-grade metal structure made by Taiwa Precise Technique. This is hidden from view by Miku's form, and 黃小潔Jerry comments that when he went to collect these 3D printed parts from Faesun Technology, he got emotional because it was like "seeing my daughter born."

In total, the project uses about 80 different 3D printed components, which 黃小潔Jerry says is the most he's ever used in a project. Many of the pieces around the body, where much of the actual PC gaming hardware is housed, are magnetically attached to make installation and cable management just that little bit easier.

After a whole lot of prototyping, welding, sanding, and airbrushing from an entire team of people, the creation is finally brought to life. Featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 as the beating heart of this machine, one can game on it in theory—though I'd definitely feel more than a little self-conscious with this looming in a corner of my office.

Though speaking of not knowing where to look, if you're wondering about that screen wedged in Miku's abdomen, that's actually attached to the snazzy Asus ROG cooler. Specifically, it's an exceedingly extra 6.6-inch curved 2K AMOLED screen, which features on the standard and Miku Hatsune versions of the ROG Ryuo IV liquid cooler. So, no, you wouldn't necessarily be left with no choice but to make constant eye contact with Miku's belly button if you were to game on this.

Anyway, this remains the most impressive RTX 5080 PC build I've yet seen (the title of most unique, however, still goes to that RTX 5080 skateboard mod from earlier this month). As for the CPU, this Miku PC actually goes with AMD, using the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. See? Miku brings everyone together.