The Destoyinator is a data-blitzing coffin that can wipe up to 60 drives at once

News
By published

And it's not picky about which drives it'll have for breakfast either.

The industrial data sanitation device from 45Drives, called the Destroyinator, is seen loaded up with at least 35 individual data drives.
(Image credit: 45Drives)

So much of data management feels floaty and ephemeral, with just one misplaced click wrecking untold devastation. 'Click, click, wait…no, no, no! I didn't mean to delete the entire folder of fanfic!' So when it comes to intentional data destruction, there's something compelling about a dedicated device that acts like it really means it.

Enter The Destroyinator from 45Drives. This beefy boy billed as an 'industrial-grade' solution to data destruction is capable of wiping up to 60 drives all at once. If you happen to want to blitz an honestly impressive amount of ill-advised, teenaged prose in a hurry, the Destroyinator's wipe speed can apparently reach up to 64 GB/sec. That means I can rest easy in the knowledge that my first few odes to hardware won't turn up in a museum some day in the far future.

A recycling plant for tellies and monitors in Norway. A large pile of CRT monitors and screens in various states of disrepair are haphazardly piled on top of eachother. A partially cloudy blue sky can be seen beyond this mountain of e-waste.

(Image credit: Johner Royalty-Free via Getty Images)

45Drives makes the case that though physical destruction of NVMe drives is arguably quicker, making the data inaccessible due to damage rather than deleting the files just creates a heap more e-waste. While e-waste processing has improved over the last few years, sucking gold out of old PC hardware, for instance, is still a fairly labour-intensive process and using what you already have remains the most eco-friendly option. Take the not-so-humble disposable vape—some enterprising creators have repurposed this e-waste scourge to do everything from host a website to powering a home.

Each drive loaded up into the Destroyinator and successfully blitzed is bestowed with an official wipe certificate, indicating the still-intact drive is then ready to enter data storage recirculation. This keeps operational costs down and lessens the overall impact on the environment. Despite the super villain name, The Destroyinator is all about reduce, reuse, recycle.

PC Gamer Logo

Best gaming rigs 2025

All our current recommendations

Read the full guide: Best gaming rigs 2025
POWERED BY
TOPICS
Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.