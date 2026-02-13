Steam reviews set to show a player's specs so it's easier to know if you'll share their experience or they misread the minimum
Though that's only if users choose to add it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Steam is adding a feature to add hardware specs to Steam reviews. This should make it easier to find reviews with similar rigs to your own, or parse when performance complaints are actually on the reviewer.
As shared in the most recent Steam client beta patch notes, Valve has "Added the option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game's store page."
This new option should make it much easier to guess why one may be having performance issues, or to estimate how your rig should perform relative to others. Naturally, it will only give users the option, and reviewers could still choose not to share their specs. Steam also doesn't share how (or if) it will be verifying those hardware specs. Though, presumably, the best way will be to search your system specs the same way it does for the Hardware Survey.
Any user can add their specs in their Steam review right now by just adding it to the text of the review, but this addition seems to be about a specific space in reviews to add hardware. This should help users navigate reviews in a similar way to the 'product received for free' disclaimer or the number of play hours. I have joined the Steam client beta, but haven't yet been given this option.
This is not the only beta addition that is helpful to us hardware geeks. Users will be able to add "anonymised frame rate data" that "will help us learn about game compatibility and improve Steam. This feature is currently in Beta with a focus on devices running SteamOS."
If you choose to enable the feature, Steam will collect the frame rate data, without connecting it to your Steam account and will pair it with your hardware when collected. The focus on SteamOS is an interesting nod, especially as we approach the launch of the Steam Machine this year.
Naturally, with these being in the Steam client beta, you will need to join the beta to see them as they roll out. You can join it by going into 'settings', then 'interface', and 'Client Beta Participation'. From here, you should be able to join 'Steam Beta Update'. You will be prompted to restart, which will then give you access to the beta.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The hardware specs addition has the potential to add to the quality of users' reviews going forward, so it gets a thumbs up from me. That is assuming users actually use it.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.