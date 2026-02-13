Steam reviews set to show a player's specs so it's easier to know if you'll share their experience or they misread the minimum

Though that's only if users choose to add it.

The official splashscreen for Steam, showing the logo at the centre and various games as horizontal tiles in the background.
Steam is adding a feature to add hardware specs to Steam reviews. This should make it easier to find reviews with similar rigs to your own, or parse when performance complaints are actually on the reviewer.

As shared in the most recent Steam client beta patch notes, Valve has "Added the option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game's store page."

Steam&#039;s Client Beta update for February 12

If you choose to enable the feature, Steam will collect the frame rate data, without connecting it to your Steam account and will pair it with your hardware when collected. The focus on SteamOS is an interesting nod, especially as we approach the launch of the Steam Machine this year.

Naturally, with these being in the Steam client beta, you will need to join the beta to see them as they roll out. You can join it by going into 'settings', then 'interface', and 'Client Beta Participation'. From here, you should be able to join 'Steam Beta Update'. You will be prompted to restart, which will then give you access to the beta.

The hardware specs addition has the potential to add to the quality of users' reviews going forward, so it gets a thumbs up from me. That is assuming users actually use it.

