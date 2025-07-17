Secretlab to offer 'a modern, ergonomic twist to the classic lounge chair' with a footrest

Secretlab is one of the mainstays of purpose built gaming chairs. They're known for making pricy, yet comfortable thrones that seat even the largest of humans with the Titan Evo currently earning our best overall recommendation when it comes to the best PC gaming chairs around. Now the brand is set to take that loving attitude it provides your buns and back and apply them to your feat, with its own range of legrests.

This lineup brings a new addition to the brand's foot-based brands catalogue in adding the Secretlab Otto adjustable leg rest to the professional footrest, premium footrest, and ergonomic recliner chair add-on. The Otto is a completely stand alone foot rest which has its own adjustable stand to get the right height and angle to suit the person sitting.

It all sounds like a bit much, and it's certainly not revolutionary stuff. We've had ottomans since the 13th centuary. But I'm old with a naturally weak body, so ergonomics are very important to me. Most of us don't sit at our desks right and end up with crippling long-term injuries for the trouble. A lot of this can come down to the slant of the chair as most office and gaming seats don't have the correct seat tilt available. Footrests are a way to make up for this, or provide extra support by helping you cultivate a natural and ergonomic posture.

Having one like the Otto which is designed to work with Secretlab's other chairs could be a huge win for comfort. The angles are adjustable with five inclinations all configured to compliment the backrest angle offered by the Titan Evo, so hopefully this would be a great addition to one of our favourite gaming seats. Unfortunately it doesn't appear they come in themed versions to match their crossover chairs like the Monster Hunter Wilds Titan Evo.

Though the Otto won't be the new hottest piece of kit in the section with a heated footrest top accessory for the professional footrest is coming soon. I doubt that will match the themed seats either, though.

While Secretlab are known for making some lovely chairs, they aren't known for making them cheap. It's a fair bet to say the same will go for this Otto, especially given it has its own adjustable frame. Footrests on the website range from $89 USD for the simplest memory foam cushion, to $250 for some of the more mechanical recliner addons. I'd wager that latter price is closer to what the Otto will run for with the mix of metal and memory foam.

As a weirdo who likes to sit in odd configurations while I game, I welcome these foot based additions to the traditional PC gamer throne. Eventually I will succeed in turning the entire world into a comfortable couch for my lounging needs, but for now I have a few more options.