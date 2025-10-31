The Python Software Foundation has turned down a $1.5 million US government grant amid ethical concerns

$1.5 Million is no small amount of money to turn down, especially in the form of a US government grant. However, the Python Software Foundation (or PSF) has made the difficult decision to do just that. Why? The stewards of the Python programming language allege that the government funding came with ethically concerning strings attached.

The PSF explains in a blog post, "[The funding] terms included affirming the statement that we 'do not, and will not during the term of this financial assistance award, operate any programs that advance or promote DEI, or discriminatory equity ideology in violation of Federal anti-discrimination laws'" (via Bleeping Computer).

Python is one of the most accessible coding languages for beginners, plus it's open source. It's so approachable that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claimed AI can write 'fantastic' Python code. As you might expect, that means Python is everywhere—and that high-level of exposure means a potentially high volume of security risk.

As such, PSF is looking for other ways to continue to fund its small staff of 14. Seeking donations and sponsorships, it wrote, "Giving up the NSF grant opportunity—along with inflation, lower sponsorship, economic pressure in the tech sector, and global/local uncertainty and conflict—means the PSF needs financial support now more than ever. We are incredibly grateful for any help you can offer."

