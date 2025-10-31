The Python Software Foundation has turned down a $1.5 million US government grant amid ethical concerns

$1.5 Million is no small amount of money to turn down, especially in the form of a US government grant. However, the Python Software Foundation (or PSF) has made the difficult decision to do just that. Why? The stewards of the Python programming language allege that the government funding came with ethically concerning strings attached.

The PSF explains in a blog post, "[The funding] terms included affirming the statement that we 'do not, and will not during the term of this financial assistance award, operate any programs that advance or promote DEI, or discriminatory equity ideology in violation of Federal anti-discrimination laws'" (via Bleeping Computer).

The PSF's proposal was intended to "address structural vulnerabilities in Python and [Python Package Index]" as part of the National Science Foundation's Safety, Security, and Privacy of Open Source Ecosystems program. However, the Python Software Foundation claims that accepting the funding terms would greatly complicate this work as it not only applies "to the security work directly funded by the grant, but to any and all activity of the PSF as a whole."

Python is one of the most accessible coding languages for beginners, plus it's open source. It's so approachable that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claimed AI can write 'fantastic' Python code. As you might expect, that means Python is everywhere—and that high-level of exposure means a potentially high volume of security risk.

As such, this grant would have gone towards developing automated malware-detection tools for PyPI package uploads. Malware upload campaigns have been an issue in the past, with new user registration and new project creation being temporarily suspended back in 2024.

The foundation's concern is that, if it was found to be in violation of the government grant's set terms, the funding could not only be withdrawn, but 'clawed back', regardless of whether it had already been spent or not. In addition to citing this "enormous, open-ended financial risk," the foundation also asserted that diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to its mission statement.

Following attempts to seek clarity on the stated terms, the PSF board voted unanimously to withdraw the funding application. The Python Software Foundation wrote, "the value of the work and the size of the grant were not more important than practicing our values and retaining the freedom to support every part of our community."

As such, PSF is looking for other ways to continue to fund its small staff of 14. Seeking donations and sponsorships, it wrote, "Giving up the NSF grant opportunity—along with inflation, lower sponsorship, economic pressure in the tech sector, and global/local uncertainty and conflict—means the PSF needs financial support now more than ever. We are incredibly grateful for any help you can offer."