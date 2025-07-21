I've just declared this the best budget compact PC case, and now I'm tempted by that all white build

I've never really been the biggest case guy. With upkeep around PCs (both upgrades and general cleaning), I've always found myself in favour of something tidy and easy to hide away, rather than something to show off. That's until I had the realisation it's not quite an either-or situation back in May. Now, months later, the Thermaltake S100 TG Snow Edition takes its rightful spot as the best budget compact PC case, and boy, does it make a good argument for building that all-white build that's been on my mind ever since.

The S100 TG is what Thermaltake calls a 'micro case', which is to say it can fit Micro-ATX motherboards and smaller. You won't get all the trappings of a full tower here, but you get a smaller size in return. Despite this, it's quite a capacious case, with room for a 160 mm PSU and 330 mm GPU. In a real-life test, our Jacob found that it could house a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC Ice SFF, but not an XFX Swift RX 9070 XT.

The tempered glass side panel is on just a few hinges, which means you can move it aside super easily, and the white of the case looks striking. Thanks to black highlights on the side, fan, and hinges, we found that it can house black GPUs and internal components without looking a little off. This is great, as you don't have to pay the extra price that many white internals will cost you.

There's a reason this isn't our new best budget pick (even though it's very cheap), and it's not just the limited cable management. The size and compatibility make it a tad niche, the one fan that comes with the case isn't really enough for a decent rig, and the expansion slot covers can't be replaced. This means if you need three slots now, and swap to a two-slot GPU, you will just have a hole in the back of your rig.

Our current budget pick, the Phanteks Eclipse G400A, has support for up to 280 mm E-ATX motherboards. It also includes some superb fans throughout. They are two different cases for two different types of people, and knocking one off for the other wouldn't feel right.

Should you be on the lookout for a compact case, though, and on a bit of a budget, the S100 TG Snow Edition will give you that, and a lovely look. I've been looking to build something new for my partner for a while now, and that look and price are mighty tempting.

