AI, take the wheel: Gigabyte's latest motherboards will 'intelligently dynamically' improve performance of Ryzen chips by up to 25% in games through a built-in AI model

Gigabyte has just released three new motherboards with on-board AI to tune your Ryzen processor for top performance in games, even promising up to a 25% improvement. Thanks, bot.

Back at Computex, Taiwan's biggest tech show, we heard about the latest version of Gigabyte's X3D Turbo Mode, a technology that would squeeze the ever-loving heck out of your Ryzen processor to extract every drop of performance out of it. This technology, aptly-named X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, works by analysing what a chip is doing and adjusting frequency, power, core count, and balancing temperature to improve performance dynamically.

Gigabyte announced the tech but the motherboards fitted with it had been a no-show. Until now. The X870E Aorus Elite X3D Ice, X870E Aorus Master X3D Ice, and X870E Aorus Pro X3D Ice are now officially available (though yet to show up at any retailer).

"Our proprietary X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 intelligently dynamically optimizes gaming performance up to 25% by built-in AI model, delivering exceptional gaming experience and productivity that adapts to your usage scenario in real-time," Gigabyte says.

"Up to 25%" improvement—that's a greater improvement than the company previously noted, which suggests in the time between Computex and now, Gigabyte has found a game that takes to bot-boosting better than most. Though Gigabyte doesn't specify which games we'll see that sort of leap in. In slides seen by WCCFTech back in May, it noted Cyberpunk 2077 with a 15% increase with Turbo Mode 2 turned on.

These X3D motherboards also integrate Gigabyte's D5 Bionic Corsa tech, which sounds like a new racing game but I assure you it's actually more AI gubbins to max out your memory speeds. Gigabyte claims DDR5 could be boosted up to 9000 MT/s here—though AMD Ryzen chips don't necessarily love uber-fast memory speeds, or at the very least, they're not always worth the extra dosh.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Let's focus on the Master X3D Ice, the daddy of the new lineup. This motherboard comes with 18 + 2 + 2 "Twin Digital" VRM, 8-layer PCB, support for that 9000 MT/s RAM speed, and plenty of PCIe 5.0 slots for both add-in cards and storage. It also features four Type-C ports on the rear IO. Nice. The other two boards are slightly scaled-back versions, though all use the X870E chipset and come with an additional 8-pin PCIe power connector to power a 65 W USB Type-C connector. That's pretty neat.

All three motherboards only come in white. That just goes to show how white components have shifted from a niche to mainstream in recent years.

"This revolutionary motherboard embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in PC building technology. Every feature has been meticulously designed to enhance the user experience while delivering uncompromising performance," Gigabyte says.

Though it's really this Turbo Mode 2.0 tech that I want to see in action. Will it keep the chip at reasonable temperatures and stick to power limits, or will it be a bit of a novelty and easily beaten by a human? I'm sure the latter is true in the right hands, but dynamically shifting performance on-the-fly might be a good way to get the best of both worlds, providing Turbo Mode 2.0 really is a "one-click" solution as Gigabyte claims.