Mark Zuckerberg has filed a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg. No, not that Mark Zuckerberg, an entirely different Mark Zuckerberg. Although the one being sued is that Mark Zuckerberg

While having the same name as someone incredibly famous might be occasionally fun for some people, for others, it can be really annoying. And in certain cases, it can be so bad that the impact it's having on your livelihood ultimately forces you to do one thing: file a lawsuit against your famous namesake.

This is exactly what's happened with an Indiana-based lawyer called Mark S. Zuckerberg, as reported by TechCrunch. Sharing a near-identical name with Meta's CEO might seem to be a relatively innocuous thing, as does the fact that the aforementioned lawyer has been legitimately using Facebook to advertise his legal services.

However, as explained in a short report from WHTR, Meta's moderation systems have apparently flagged such Facebook posts as being a false impersonation of the other Zuckerberg and promptly taken them down. The lawyer has, of course, paid fees for using a commercial Facebook page, but you never get them back if a post is removed.

This has apparently been going on for so long that Mark Zuckerberg has filed a lawsuit against Meta for breach of contract and other aspects. Yes, I know he's not directly naming the other Mark Zuckerberg, but arguably, he is, in just a very indirect way. I should imagine that most people view the person at the top of the management chain of any company as being responsible for that company's actions, but I'm certainly no lawyer on the subject (pun not intended, honest).

Mark Zuckerberg, the lawyer, has been affected so much by sharing the same name as Meta's CEO that he has a website dedicated entirely to it. Some of the things he lists, such as "routinely receive death threats and harassment", sound genuinely harrowing, but at the same time, he also has a decidedly stoic view about it all.

"I don't wish Mark E. Zuckerberg any ill will at all. I hope the best for him, but let me tell you this: I will rule the search for 'Mark Zuckerberg bankruptcy'. And if he does fall upon difficult financial times, and happens to be in Indiana, I will gladly handle his case in honor of our eponymy."

Hopefully, this legal case is all resolved amicably, and Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook posts will be left alone in the future. Perhaps, in a show of goodwill and media savviness, the other Mark Zuckerberg will reach out to his namesake and make everything aright. No, not that other Mark Zuckerberg, the other other one. The Meta one.

You know, I've just thought of something. All of this would be instantly fixed if Mark Zuckerberg just changed his name to Mark Meta, just like Tim Apple did.