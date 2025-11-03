Lone developer shrinks Window 7 down to 69 MB, claims 'virtually nothing can run' but that it does actually boot

News
By published

Honey, I shrank the OS.

Cape Town, South Africa - June 27, 2011: Stickers on a new laptop computer brag about its equipment: the Windows 7 operating system and the Intel Core i3 processor chip. Part of the keyboard can be seen, out of focus, in the background.
(Image credit: RapidEye via Getty Images)

Remember when the prevailing wisdom of consumer tech was 'smaller is better'? And then it turned out there was such a thing as too small, as we kept losing our toasty-but-tiny-tech? Confronted with the bloat of today's Windows install, I do wish certain software peddlers had committed to a similar philosophy of 'less is more.' Pleasingly then, one tech tinkerer has pushed Windows 7 to its Lilliputian limits.

X user @XenoPanther shared a 69 MB version of Windows 7 x86 that just about boots (via The Register). Created more just to see if they could rather than as an actually usable OS, @XenoPanther writes, "Virtually nothing can run due to critical missing files such as common dialog boxes and common controls."

For instance, if you're not yet ready to say so long to an underpowered Windows 10 machine that doesn't quite measure up to the new OS's system requirements, there's always Rufus. This free tool not only allows you to deftly sidestep a lot of Windows 11's installation shenanigans, but it can even be used to pivot into a Linux install.

Anyone waiting on a SteamOS install for their rig should read Josh's recent feature about his time with Bazzite on his gaming desktop. However, as Jacob unfortunately found out for himself at this year's Gamescom, Linux is definitely not for everybody either (even if some mad lad does manage to get it running on a processor from 1971). But, with continued Windows 10 security updates coming with strings attached, now may be the time to explore other OS avenues.

HP OMEN 35L
Best gaming PC 2025

1. Best overall:
HP Omen 35L

2. Best budget:
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

3. Best high-end:
Corsair Vengeance A7500

4. Best compact:
Velocity Micro Raptor ES40

5. Alienware:
Alienware Area-51

6. Best mini PC:
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT


👉Check out our full gaming PC guide👈

TOPICS
Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.