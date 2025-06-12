Jurassic World Evolution 3's system requirements are graciously breezy and don't require a dino-sized SSD

Looking at system requirements in 2025 has become somewhat of a 'grit your teeth and cross your fingers' affair—are we requiring a behemoth system sporting an RTX 4090, or will your bargain bin third-hand rig scrape by? Well, if you're into all things prehistoric, there's some good news because it doesn't look like Jurassic World Evolution 3 will require a whole lot from your gaming PC.
It doesn't have the absolute lightest of requirements, but compared to 80 GB installs and eye-watering GPU requirements for 30 fps at Ultra, it's a breeze. The installation size in particular is a breath of fresh air, as it only requires 25 GB of available storage space.
Minimum Requirements
Recommended Requirements
OS
Windows 10 64-bit (min version 22H2)
Windows 10, 11
Processor
Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Intel Core i7 10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800
Memory
16 GB RAM
16 GB RAM
Graphics
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT / Intel Arc A750
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580
DirectX version
12
12
Storage
25 GB
25 GB
Apart from this, you should be able to play the game on hardware from the mid to late 2010s. That means a Core i5 6600K (circa 2015) or Ryzen 5 2600 (2018), plus a GTX 1060 (2016), RX 5600 XT (2020), or Arc A750 (2022). The last two, of course, are kind of outliers in that they're slightly more recent hardware catching up with older hardware.
The key sticking point, though, is that judging by the minimum requirements, you should be able to play this game with a 2015/2016 rig that has a Core i5 6600K and GTX 1060, plus 16 GB of RAM and a very 2015-esque 25 GB of storage. Lovely stuff.
Of course, the recommended requirements jump up a little. You'll need a slightly more recent CPU and an RTX 2070 Super, RX 6700 XT, or Arc B580—or better, of course. These are still decent for today. The RTX 2070 Super is, after all, about six years old now. Roughly any midrange or high-end gaming PC built within the last few years should do fine with Jurassic World Evolution 3.
The dino park builder launches on October 21, 2025 and features Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, so Jurassic Park fans are sure to love it, even if it does apparently use some generated AI.
Heck, it's probably exciting even for those who aren't massive Jurassic Park fans. Anyone else remember flying around in a chopper in Jurassic Park Operation Genesis and tranqing raptors? Perhaps Jurassic World Evolution 3 will be the one to rekindle that childhood bliss. Thankfully, it looks like I won't need to upgrade to find out.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.