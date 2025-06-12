Jurassic World Evolution 3's system requirements are graciously breezy and don't require a dino-sized SSD

Looking at system requirements in 2025 has become somewhat of a 'grit your teeth and cross your fingers' affair—are we requiring a behemoth system sporting an RTX 4090, or will your bargain bin third-hand rig scrape by? Well, if you're into all things prehistoric, there's some good news because it doesn't look like Jurassic World Evolution 3 will require a whole lot from your gaming PC.

It doesn't have the absolute lightest of requirements, but compared to 80 GB installs and eye-watering GPU requirements for 30 fps at Ultra, it's a breeze. The installation size in particular is a breath of fresh air, as it only requires 25 GB of available storage space.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements OS Windows 10 64-bit (min version 22H2) Windows 10, 11 Processor Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7 10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800 Memory 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT / Intel Arc A750 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580 DirectX version 12 12 Storage 25 GB 25 GB

Apart from this, you should be able to play the game on hardware from the mid to late 2010s. That means a Core i5 6600K (circa 2015) or Ryzen 5 2600 (2018), plus a GTX 1060 (2016), RX 5600 XT (2020), or Arc A750 (2022). The last two, of course, are kind of outliers in that they're slightly more recent hardware catching up with older hardware.

The key sticking point, though, is that judging by the minimum requirements, you should be able to play this game with a 2015/2016 rig that has a Core i5 6600K and GTX 1060, plus 16 GB of RAM and a very 2015-esque 25 GB of storage. Lovely stuff.

Of course, the recommended requirements jump up a little. You'll need a slightly more recent CPU and an RTX 2070 Super, RX 6700 XT, or Arc B580—or better, of course. These are still decent for today. The RTX 2070 Super is, after all, about six years old now. Roughly any midrange or high-end gaming PC built within the last few years should do fine with Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The dino park builder launches on October 21, 2025 and features Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, so Jurassic Park fans are sure to love it, even if it does apparently use some generated AI.

Heck, it's probably exciting even for those who aren't massive Jurassic Park fans. Anyone else remember flying around in a chopper in Jurassic Park Operation Genesis and tranqing raptors? Perhaps Jurassic World Evolution 3 will be the one to rekindle that childhood bliss. Thankfully, it looks like I won't need to upgrade to find out.