The Jurassic World Evolution 3 trailer disappointingly doesn't show anyone being bitten in half by a T-Rex, but it does have Jeff Goldblum's dulcet tones and a release date

Life finds a way, and so does Frontier Developments: at Summer Game Fest today, strategy sim Jurassic World Evolution 3 was unveiled with a trailer you can see above.

And it wasn't just a dino-tease: a release date was announced, too. Jurassic World Evolution 3 launches on October 21, 2025.

Once again you can become the mayor of your own dinosaur city: breeding, nurturing, and raising dinosaurs, building attractions to please your park visitors, and using new creative tools to create the dinosaur park of your dreams at different locations around the world.

"Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land," says Frontier Developments.

While it's a singleplayer game, that doesn't mean you can't share. "Create, upload and share cross-platform community creations using the Frontier Workshop. Browse the very best creations from the community, place them in your own game or craft your own custom parks, buildings and enclosures before sharing for other players to use."

It's true that the trailer doesn't show anyone getting eaten by a hungry dino, but there are several scenes where dinosaurs escape their enclosures, including one where a Jeep is knocked off a cliff by an angry T-Rex. So, there's at least a bit of carnage when things go wrong in your park.

Besides, not only does Jeff Goldblum narrate the trailer, he's in the game, reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Can't beat that.