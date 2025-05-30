The Kingmakers system requirements show that the hardest part of running the game may be finding 80 GB free for the install

The Kingmakers system requirements have just been revealed, and it is looking incredibly easy to run. Given how ambitious the game is, and the fact that it's built in Unreal Engine 5 despite those specs, I can only hope it runs as easily as it is to play.

As spotted by PCGamesN, you have to go somewhere no person should ever set foot in to find the Kingmakers system requirements: the Epic Games Store. Notably, the Steam page for the game doesn't have system requirements yet.

To run Kingmakers on Minimum settings, you need a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor or better. This could be a chip like the Intel Core i5 10600K, a relatively modest chip from 2020 we rather liked.

Alongside this, you will need at least an RTX 2060. These two specs aren't too tough at all, given a budget to mid-range rig from 2020 can run Kingmakers.

The biggest problem many rigs from that era will have is finding the 80 GB of storage to actually download the game. Whereas the 8 GB memory requirement feels almost unheard of for a game of its size launching later this year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kingmakers system requirements Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 x 64 Windows 10 x 64 CPU 10th gen Intel i5 10th gen Intel i7 GPU RTX 2060 RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB 16 GB Storage 80 GB 80 GB

Even running the game on Recommended settings isn't too bad. You will need a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, or better, and an RTX 3070 to run the game. The RAM requirement jumps to a still pretty decent 16 GB, and, as is to be assumed, the storage requirements stay the same.

There are a few things worth noting about the way these system requirements are set up. For one, they're only available in the Epic Games Store, and before release, so they are subject to change. No commitment to system requirements on Steam is certainly a strange choice. It also lacks AMD in both the CPU and GPU categories (sorry team red), but I'm hoping we get clearer spec requirements closer to its release.

Kingmakers feels like a game conjured up by 12-year-old me. You play a soldier in the middle of a medieval battle, except you now have a gun, and there's also a time-bending element, explaining where you got all that gear from. It's part action game, part RTS, and built in Unreal Engine 5. This is a bit of a strange choice, as strategy games need to produce a high density of bodies, and UE5 shines in those close-up environments. Early trailers certainly look a tad grainy, but that could be down to any number of post effects or even (shudders) motion blur.

The game launches into early access on October 8, so we're hoping for a little more information on how the game runs, what it's about, and if we need to do any more upgrades to get it running. As the requirements look right now, there's a good chance you don't. I may just have to delete one or two things.