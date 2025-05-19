Jensen says 'even Crysis' can run on Nvidia's RTX Pro Server enterprise platform and now I kinda want one just for funsies

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has just delivered the opening keynote at Computex 2025, and it was a little light on PC gaming reveals. No great surprise, as Computex has become known for Nvidia's AI-related announcements in recent years, but there was still the odd tidbit for us gamers to pick up on—including the revelation that "even Crysis" runs on Nvidia's new RTX Pro Server enterprise platform.

The Nvidia RTX Pro Server is primarily made up of eight RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs linked together, with a total of 30 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance, three PFLOPS of RTX graphics performance, and 800 GB of GPU memory total, with 12 TB/s of bandwidth.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

"Everything that runs in the world today, should run [on] here" said the leather-jacketed one, standing proudly over an open system.

"No matter the modality, every single model that we know of, every application that we know of, should run on this.

"In fact, even Crysis works on here... so anybody who's a GeForce gamer..." he said, pausing for effect and a stony silence from the crowd.

"There are no GeForce gamers in the room?", he joked, to laughter and applause. Well there's one here, Jensen, and if you're offering...

Of course, the RTX Pro Server will likely be immensely expensive, and is really not designed for gaming use in and of itself—even if it does possess some immense GPU horsepower. Never mind that Crysis was never coded to take advantage of that many GPUs, although there's probably some emulation trickery that might help.

But as overpowered gaming PCs go, it'd make a pretty gargantuan talking point—although you may need to rewire your house to hook one up to the power grid.

Computex 2025

And yes, the "can it run Crysis" jokes continue, long into 2025. At some point I'm sure we'll find another target for our faux-ire, but the near-18-year-old offering still makes a convenient scapegoat for our hardware-demanding woes.

What I want to know is, what kind of frames can you expect in something more modern, like Oblivion Remastered?

That particular game brought Dave's RTX 5090 to its knees at 4K, so perhaps we should break out the big guns and do some benchmarking on Nvidia's new mega-rig. I jest, of course, but wouldn't that be something?

Now we just need to arrange shipping. I don't suppose an overnight courier is available for a reasonable fee, is it? Nope, didn't think so. Back to the drawing board.