There are some corners that cannot be unturned, some scientific experiments that cannot be un-experimented, some contraptions that cannot be unseen. There are those too, of course, that are glorious. And then there are those, like this one from Speedrunner and X, TikTok, and Twitch user veegeea, that sit in the curious valley between the two.

I'm not sure whether veegeea has gone where no person should, or exactly where a person should. Their project, 'Project IRL', is, as they put it, one that allows them "to put on a full fledged game stream experience anywhere I’d like utilizing the capabilities of the ROG Ally and Ally X with one doing AAA Gaming and the other grabbing the recording and putting together the stream."

In other words, it looks like a project to allow them to become an IRL streamer, whilst also gaming on the move. Usually IRL streamers have to manage a small device or two with a camera, and no gameplay. But this setup allows a game streamer to keep game streaming, while also IRL streaming. And have their hands free, too, when they need, thanks to the harness setup.

They've been at it for a while now. Back in July 2023 they posted a TikTok of themselves wearing a harness with a stand attached that holds an ROG Ally in front of their face. Though back then it looks like they were calling it 'Project Go Live.'

If you're wondering what it looks like now, well, it's about as bonkers as you might expect. In particular, I like the video from June this year showing him streaming to a giant vertically oriented screen on his back, and presumably also to a streaming platform such as Twitch, too.

Late last year, though, he was using an even more convoluted setup featuring an Elgato Prompter. It's a smart way to stream, I suppose, because you can look directly into the camera and speak to your audience while you're gaming. Though I don't know whether I'd find it a little disconcerting to see a streaming constantly looking into the camera in the facecam.

Whatever the case, that prompter seems to have been ditched for the outing to whatever convention they were at earlier this year. To make room for the much more reasonable back-mounted screen, of course. It's all bonkers, as I said—but exactly the right kind of bonkers. Keep it up, veegeea.