It's nearly time to sit down with awful TV, a full belly, and that new handheld of yours. It is the time for giving, and whether you're treating yourself or sending links to your parents, these are our top recommended PC accessories to grab this holiday.

The PC handheld scene has come quite a way since it properly exploded with the Steam Deck. This year has been especially interesting, with almost every handheld maker putting something out. Whether you went with the Lenovo Legion Go S or an MSI Claw, there’s something for every kind of PC handheld in this list.

With the explosion of options, thankfully, PC hardware has remained relatively standardised across the bunch. Obviously, when we get to things like cases and NVMe replacement drives, there’s a little bit more to consider. Don’t fret, though, we’re here to help you through.

There’s never been a better time to pick up some additional bits, either. If you have to buy for someone with a handheld this Christmas or for an end-of-year birthday, this list will give you the must-haves and best bits of kit. If you want a deeper dive, be sure to read our best handheld gaming PC guide.

You’ll also want to keep tabs on any storefronts running deals during the holiday period. Amazon is especially good around this time of year, with deals running constantly around the clock. Even as tech prices are bumped up a little with the ongoing economic climate, there are absolutely some great savings to be had for those last-minute shopping panics. Check out all the Black Friday PC gaming deals we recommend for more.

Black Friday handheld gaming PC deals

If you haven't scored a device yet, the Black Friday sales are now on and we've spotted a handful of handhelds on sale:

Controllers

GameSir G7 Pro: $79.99 at Amazon Much like the KKM3, the GameSir G7 comes with different connection modes. However, it's a killer controller with those new-fangled TMR sticks, which work to kill drift like Hall Effect. That 1000Hz polling rate isn't anything to ignore either, as it'll be incredibly responsive for those twitchy games.



It packs 2.4Ghz connectivity, so you'll be able to get that lightning response time with little interference.

MicroSD cards and NVMe SSDs

Samsung Pro Plus: $79.99 at Amazon The Samsung Pro Plus line of microSD cards is one of the more reliable on the market right now. While the microSD card scene is quite clogged with similar gear, this one goes on sale quite often, with prices as low as $80.



There's only so fast you can go with a microSD card on these devices, so here it's a reliability recommendation over everything.

Sabrent Rocket 1 TB 2230: $99.95 at Amazon The Sabrent Rocket 2230 has been sitting in my Steam Deck since 2023 and is still going strong. With one of these, you won't be scrabbling for space. Plus, it's fast enough for anything you'll throw at it, but the price is just right at $99.



Obviously, if you're already sporting a 1 TB Steam Deck, Sabrent does a 2 TB SSD that's a great shoe-in. You could also try uninstalling some games, buddy.

Sandisk WD_Black SN7100: $175.06 at Amazon If you have one of the handhelds that thankfully take the 2280 size, you're in for quite a few options. As these are physically bigger and naturally hold more onboard, you can go up to 8 TB if you really want to go hog wild.



However, despite all the options out there, we've already recommended the WD Black SN7100 as the best overall, so why break what's not broke?

Docks

Valve Steam Deck Docking Station: $89.99 at store.steampowered.com There are a lot of docks for the many handhelds out there. However, if you're using a Steam Deck, there's no reason to stray far from Valve's nest.



It's not the top-of-the-line spec, but it does pack three USB-A ports, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and Ethernet. It also supports variable refresh rates and up to 120 Hz at 1440p.

Save $11 JSAUX Docking Station: was $29.99 now $18.99 at Amazon If you need peace of mind about support for the various shapes of the handheld space, the JSAUX Docking Station is an excellent pick. It can support up to a Legion Go, which is a meaty machine. It's got the edge over the other recommendation in that it has HDMI 2.1 onboard. While it's not recommended to play at 4K 120 Hz for the vast majority of the newer games on these systems, at least those older titles will look great!

Chargers and power banks

Save $30 Anker 4-in-1 140 W USB charger: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Anker's 4-in-1 charger is pretty much the gold standard. Not only is it priced reasonably, and at this time of year, almost certain to come down in price, but it's fantastic for getting everything charged.



Cousin's iPad running low, but during a decent Hades 2 run with low battery? You're both going to be able to get them charged. Stealing brainrot doesn't wait for you to die to Chronos.

Save $70 Anker Prime Power Bank 300 W: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Amazon Power banks are dime-a-dozen, but you need the right power output to properly charge those handhelds.



Anker's Prime Power Bank can spit out 140 W over one USB-C port, enough to charge even one of those ludicrous upcoming GPD Win 5 or OneXPlayer Ryzen 395+ handhelds.



In total, you get 300 W across the different ports, and the 26,250 mAh battery should give you a few laps before needing to charge itself.

Anker Prime Power Bank 65 W: at Amazon If that's a little bit too much power on the go, Anker's smaller Prime Power Bank does 65W over one port, or 45 W and 20 W when using the two USB-C ports together.



45 W is enough for a Steam Deck, and should cover the more powerful devices if you limit performance. Like the 300 W version, it also has an LCD screen to give you battery information.

Cases

Best for ROG Ally X

ROG Ally X Save $6 JSAUX ModCase: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon The JSAUX ModCase for the Ally and Ally X is an excellent way to keep things slim if you have to pop the handheld in a bag, but keep it protected. It comes with a plastic shell to clamp onto the front and comes with a kickstand cover.

Best for ROG Ally

ROG Ally Save $6 JSAUX ModCase: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Much like the above but for the first-generation ROG Ally handheld. The design is a little different, with a more traditional stand used on this one, but you get the same two-piece protection.

Best for ROG Xbox Ally

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Save $1.60 NINKI Silicone Skin: was $19.98 now $18.38 at Amazon The NINKI Silicone Skin is similar to the JSAUX recommended above, coming with its own kickstand and added grip. Though there's no front cover here, and don't get confused by the ridiculously similar naming, this is for the Asus + Microsoft collab, the ROG Xbox Ally. When handhelds start to break that $1000 barrier, you'd better believe that all the added protection is worth it. The Xbox Ally X costs upwards of $1000. That anti-slip grip will definitely come in handy once the meat sweats hit.

Best for Lenovo Legion Go 2

Best for Steam Deck

Steam Deck JSAUX Carrying Case: $19.99 at Amazon The Steam Deck already comes with a great case, but if you need something to pack everything into, JSAUX makes a killer alternative. The protective shell is similar to the bundled Deck's, but it's deep enough to store chargers, SD cards, and earbuds, all in one handy package. As with a lot of JSAUX's kit, it's reasonably priced and pretty good at what it does.

Headphones and earbuds

Save $61.99 Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $398 at Amazon Sony's XM series of headphones has offered some of the best gear in the space. The XM6 is no different, bringing that magnificent suite of headphone features, including some of the best noise canceling and audio. There's also 30 hours of battery, so don't fret about how long your session is about to last.

Save $60 Acezone A-Spire Wireless: was $299 now $239 at Amazon Noise canceling is a great feature to have on a pair of headphones for a handheld, or any gaming laptop for that matter. This A-Spire headset offers plenty of flexibility for wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or USB Type-C dongle, and wired over 3.5 mm. Plus it comes with a carry case for packing with your handheld on the go.

Save $50 SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Gaming-focused earbuds have come quite a long way. They're also often the best option for handhelds, seeing as they're easily pocketable. The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds offer a 2.4 GHz dongle for a lower-latency signal than Bluetooth, as well as crystal clear audio with active noise canceling included.

Upgrades

Steam Deck GuliKit Hall effect thumbsticks: $29.70 at Amazon Okay, this is a bit out of left-field but if you're buying for someone that adores their Steam Deck but they're already got all the accessories, there are some cool ways to mod Valve's handheld. These Hall effect thumbsticks mean little to no chance of stick drift and they're super-easy to mod. We've done it ourselves—some disassembly but no soldering required. This option is for the LCD Steam Deck.