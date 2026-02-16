Ayaneo celebrates the Chinese New Year with the launch of a new customer service improvement plan, with US-based repair facilities currently being tested
It also warns that some current products may be pulled from sale due to the escalating memory crisis.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
While we're still a day away from the official start of 2026's Chinese New Year (it's tomorrow, should you be wondering), handheld gaming PC wizard Ayaneo has started its celebrations early with a list of commitments to improving the overall customer experience. One part of this will be especially good news to some buyers because it's adding repair facilities based in the US.
Right now, if you have any warranty repairs needing to be done on your Air 1S, Flip DS, or Kun handheld, the whole caboodle might have to be shipped back to Ayaneo's factory in China. But perhaps not for much longer, as Ayaneo writes that "We are actively advancing our overseas repair capabilities. We have initiated cooperation discussions with multiple third-party repair organizations and have sent test units for validation.
"Our overseas repair network is planned to launch starting from the US market. This is currently in a testing phase, and we will officially announce it to the public once validation is complete."
In addition to this, Ayaneo also says that it now uses a "dedicated service email to centrally address urgent issue tickets", backed up by "a new round of customer service recruitment and systematic training." You should now expect an after-sales email response within 24 to 48 hours, too.
This might seem like standard fare for a large-scale PC manufacturer, like Asus or MSI, but Ayaneo is very small and also very new, in the grand scheme of things. It was only founded six years ago, but thanks to some clever use of Indiegogo to crowdfund projects, it's rapidly expanded over that time. Ayaneo's product catalogue is vastly bigger than it was just two years ago, for example.
So it's great to read that it's taking after-sales services more seriously, even though I can't recall off the top of my head that there were any notable issues in this area.
However, there's one problem currently doing the rounds that it can do little about: the global crisis in the supply of DRAM and SSDs. "The pricing of some new products, like the Next 2, has been heavily affected by the use of high-capacity memory," it writes. "Other new products may also be impacted, and some already-released products might require price adjustments or removal from sale due to these circumstances."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ayaneo may be considering using the likes of China's CXMT for DRAM supply, just as Dell and HP are, but with the AI money pot being so large, these companies are also dedicating an increasing amount of their production to high-bandwidth memory for AI GPUs. In short, such DRAM is cheap and plentiful at the moment, but may not be for some time.
Of course, the handheld gaming PC maker isn't the only tech company to be feeling the DRAM pinch, as they all are, but when you're very small and rely heavily on enthusiasts buying your specialised products, Ayaneo could find 2026 to be an extremely difficult year.
1. Best overall:
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS
2. Best budget:
Steam Deck
3. Best Windows:
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
4. Best big screen:
Lenovo Legion Go
5. Best compact:
Ayaneo Flip DS
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.