While we're still a day away from the official start of 2026's Chinese New Year (it's tomorrow, should you be wondering), handheld gaming PC wizard Ayaneo has started its celebrations early with a list of commitments to improving the overall customer experience. One part of this will be especially good news to some buyers because it's adding repair facilities based in the US.

Right now, if you have any warranty repairs needing to be done on your Air 1S, Flip DS, or Kun handheld, the whole caboodle might have to be shipped back to Ayaneo's factory in China. But perhaps not for much longer, as Ayaneo writes that "We are actively advancing our overseas repair capabilities. We have initiated cooperation discussions with multiple third-party repair organizations and have sent test units for validation.

"Our overseas repair network is planned to launch starting from the US market. This is currently in a testing phase, and we will officially announce it to the public once validation is complete."

In addition to this, Ayaneo also says that it now uses a "dedicated service email to centrally address urgent issue tickets", backed up by "a new round of customer service recruitment and systematic training." You should now expect an after-sales email response within 24 to 48 hours, too.

This might seem like standard fare for a large-scale PC manufacturer, like Asus or MSI, but Ayaneo is very small and also very new, in the grand scheme of things. It was only founded six years ago, but thanks to some clever use of Indiegogo to crowdfund projects, it's rapidly expanded over that time. Ayaneo's product catalogue is vastly bigger than it was just two years ago, for example.

So it's great to read that it's taking after-sales services more seriously, even though I can't recall off the top of my head that there were any notable issues in this area.

However, there's one problem currently doing the rounds that it can do little about: the global crisis in the supply of DRAM and SSDs. "The pricing of some new products, like the Next 2, has been heavily affected by the use of high-capacity memory," it writes. "Other new products may also be impacted, and some already-released products might require price adjustments or removal from sale due to these circumstances."

Ayaneo may be considering using the likes of China's CXMT for DRAM supply, just as Dell and HP are, but with the AI money pot being so large, these companies are also dedicating an increasing amount of their production to high-bandwidth memory for AI GPUs. In short, such DRAM is cheap and plentiful at the moment, but may not be for some time.

Of course, the handheld gaming PC maker isn't the only tech company to be feeling the DRAM pinch, as they all are, but when you're very small and rely heavily on enthusiasts buying your specialised products, Ayaneo could find 2026 to be an extremely difficult year.