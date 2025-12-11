This Zotac mini PC has an inventive way of ditching its RTX 5060 Ti's power cables, and no it's not the same as the Asus BTF way

Split a PCIe connector in two? Hold my beer.

A Zotac MAGNUS EN275060TC mini workstation PC on a yellow and orange background.
(Image credit: Zotac)

I'll always be impressed with the shenanigans PC makers get up to to try and fit everything inside mini PCs. The upcoming Steam Machine is the most pertinent recent example of this, but, to crank up the enigmatic dial, every bespoke mini PC has its secrets. Case in point, the Zotac Magnus EN mini workstation with RTX 5060 Ti, which seems to power that GPU via the PCIe connector, and not in the same way as Asus BTF cards and motherboards.

The mini PC was disassembled and inspected by HKEPC, then brought to my attention by Unikoshardware and Wccftech. Apart from how impressive it is to be able to fit a discrete desktop RTX 5060 Ti into such a small chassis at all, one thing that sticks out is the complete lack of a power cable for the GPU.

It can do this because the RTX 5060 Ti isn't a particularly power-hungry card, with a TDP of 180 W. If 19 V is pulled into the PCIe connector, that high of a voltage means each pin doesn't have to sustain a current that's too high. This, in turn, means temperatures don't need to be a worry for the connector, which is presumably why Zotac designed it to work like this in the first place.

It's all very inventive as a means of saving space. But saying all this, my colleague Nick points out that it's all very complicated and surely expensive when simply creating a custom PCB to mount it all could have done the job just as well.

"Expensive" is right, too, because looking at its China launch price, it's around $2,000. And I doubt that's for the full spec, given it can have up to 96 GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, and there's just a little bit of a memory supply crisis right now. That's mini workstations for you, I guess.

