This 'shunt modded' Asus RTX 4090 laptop beats the latest RTX 5090 portables but you'd be very brave to do this to your own machine

Back when Nivida's RTX 4090 mobile GPU was the latest hotness for laptops, we took the view that it didn't actually make sense compared to the cheaper RTX 4080. That's because it was often constrained by the limited power budget of mobile form factors. Well, it turns out the laptop RTX 4090 is quite the beast when unshackled from such constraints courtesy of shunt modding, releasing up to 35% more performance and thereby beating typical examples of laptops powered by Nvidia's latest RTX-5090 mobile chip.

Our case study here is a Redditor who goes by the handle thatavidreadertrue and an Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop. Apparently, thatavidreadertrue thought the Zephyrus's impressive three-fan setup could go beyond the laptop's official 150 W rating, perhaps with a dash of PTM, or a phase-change thermal pad to replace the factory thermal paste. Oh, and some shunt modding.

Speaking of "risk tolerance," the immediate question is just what kind of hazard such a modification poses. This kind of mod will push the 4090's VRMs very hard, at minimum. More broadly, the chassis and its various components were never designed to pull this kind of power, ditto the power supply.

As tempting as this kind of performance uplift is for very little outlay, then, the long term reliability is a major unknown. Personally, I wouldn't be brave enough and we on PC Gamer are absolutely not recommending this kind of mod.

Still, it's an impressive example of the untapped potential of the RTX 4090. And also a reminder of what an incremental upgrade the newer RTX 50 GPUs are, unless you buy into multi-frame gen benchmark figures.

