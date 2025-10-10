Thank you Galax for this skinny RTX 5060 Ti because there's something surprisingly alluring about single-slot graphics cards

I don't like my hopes to rise too high because there's always the chance they'll be dashed against the rocks, but the graphics card market of late is—dare I say it?—starting to look okay. We've seen prices float down to MSRP, and even below that in the recent October Prime Day sales. And now, if my eyes do not deceive me, I believe this is a single-slot RTX 5060 Ti.

Yes, we have here a current-gen graphics card that takes up just a single PCIe slot. Yes, 2025—who'd have thought? The Galax RTX 5060 Ti Unparallelled Max 16 GB (via MyDrivers) is a veritable sheet of paper by today's standards (cue gif of Senor Chang staring at a tiny piece of paper).

It's not the first we've seen of the Unparalleled Max, as we saw the single-slot RTX 4060 Ti version last year. In fact, that's the only reason I know it's called "Unparalleled", because the machine translation on my end spits out "wushuang", which could be translated as any number of vaguely similar words to "unparalleled."

The fact that there's no English product page yet means we might have to wait a while to see this card in the West. And if/when we do, we should bear in mind that, as VideoCardz points out, it might be aimed at AI rather than gaming workloads because it being single-slot means it can be stacked alongside other cards for machine learning and AI processing.

Still, it is an RTX 5060 Ti, so you'll be able to use it for gaming. The question is just how cool it'll stay. It's a single-fan blower-style card, and the air actually exhausts out the same side as the fan, just more towards the backplate.

(Image credit: Galax)

The good news is that the RTX 5060 Ti, in general, tends to run pretty cool, as we found in our reviews (1, 2). The ones we tested tended to stay at mid-60 °C temps, which is a good sign. It also isn't a particularly power-hungry GPU, tending to consume under 200 W of power.

This makes it quite a good candidate for a single-slot card. In this case, the Galax RTX 5060 Ti Unparallelled Max runs at up to 2,572 MHz, which is the reference spec for the GPU. No overclock, then, but we shouldn't expect that for a thin card like this.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, you can expect base RTX 5060 Ti performance out of this, which isn't bad at all. The RTX 5060 Ti is plenty for 1080p and even 1440p gaming, as long as you're willing to reduce your settings a little in some games for the latter resolution. And if you're happy enabling frame gen or Multi Frame Gen (MFG), even better.

Just bear in mind that while it's nice to see such a thin card, it might not help out too tremendously with that small form factor (SFF) build. That's because it's still 267 mm long, and while that's shorter than the typical card length of 290–300 mm, it's hardly the shortest card on the market. The Zotac RTX 5060 Solo, for instance, is just 164.5 mm long. You'd probably have a better time fitting a short card in an SFF build than a long and thin one like this.

Still, it does look gorgeous, and it's got that thin novelty factor, so I'll take it. Well, I'll take it once it comes to the Western market, at least.