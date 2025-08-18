Nvidia announces the official release of Smooth Motion for RTX 40-series GPUs, enabling Frame Generation in unsupported games

Nvidia has officially announced RTX 40-series support for Smooth Motion ahead of Gamescom 2025, enabling last-gen Nvidia graphics card owners to turn on Frame Generation tech in virtually any modern game through the Nvidia app.

We previously reported on RTX 40-series Smooth Motion support in the developer release of GeForce Game Ready drivers version 590.26, but now it's coming to the standard versions very soon.

Nvidia says that Smooth Motion will be released "at Gamescom", which officially begins on Wednesday August 20, so presumably an Nvidia App update will be released in the next few days to enable the feature for all you RTX 40-series owners.

Our Jacob had a play with the pre-release version's framerate-boosting capabilities in Sons of the Forest and Peak, and while it didn't manage to double his frame rate, it did improve it significantly—by 33.3% in the former and 44% in the latter, in fact.

The image quality was pretty good in his testing, but given that this is a game-agnostic, driver-based implementation, I'd expect there to be the odd quirk depending on which games you use it with. AMD's Fluid Motion Frames has been known to introduce the odd fizzy artifact, but perhaps Nvidia's machine-learning-trained tech will make a better fist of things, even when its not natively supported by a game.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The Nvidia App as a whole is also getting some new control panel features, including some additional 3D settings to play with, along with an update to DLSS Override with a new global toggle to allow MFG and customise your DLSS settings without having to set them on a game-by-game basis.

It's nice to see older (although far from outdated) cards getting a dose of the Frame Generation fun, which will hopefully extend the lifespan of those GPUs just that little bit longer. Smooth Motion for all, that's what I say.