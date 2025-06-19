Here's another RTX 50-series graphics card with Noctua fans, proving once again they are catnip for PC hardware engineers

Noctua seems to be on a bit of a roll this year, chucking its fans into other companies' products left, right, and centre. And now it looks like the maker of the world's best and brownest fans is throwing some at Japanese system builder Sycom for use in some Silent Master RTX 50-series graphics cards.

These Noctua fan-boasting graphics cards, however, are unlikely to be available for standalone purchase, and certainly not in the West (though we can dream… and ask nicely?). Sycom tends to just put its bespoke graphics cards inside its pre-built gaming PCs for Japanese purchase.

Which is a shame, because I've got my eye on that Silent Master TX 5070 Ti, as it sports two NF-A12x25 PWM fans. That fan, for reference, is the current best PC fan on the market: quiet, cool, and of course very brown. 120 mm wide and spinning from 450 up to 2,000 RPM, our Jacob Ridley found it to pump out more air than any other fan we've tested, all with less noise than some that run significantly slower.

The RTX 5070 model, unfortunately, doesn't use the same fan, although you'd be mistaken for thinking it does. It uses the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM—note the 'LS' in there. That stands for 'low speed' and just means it won't be able to spin as fast as the regular one. Hopefully, you won't need to run at 2,000 RPM, but it's nice to have that headroom just in case.

The RTX 5060 Ti model uses a different fan entirely, the smaller NF-A9x14 PWM. But I suppose, why wouldn't it? You probably don't need all the raw gust power of the NF-A12x25 to keep an RTX 5060 Ti cool.

A photo of an Asus RTX 5080 Noctua Edition graphics card, on display at Computex 2025 (Image credit: Future)

All graphics cards get Noctua fans, though, and that's what matters, really, given Noctua sits pretty as king of fan quality. Sycom has known this for a while, though, as it's made Noctua fan-touting Silent Master graphics cards before for previous-generation GPUs.

This does add yet another one to Noctua's 2025 tick-list, though. We've already seen Asus' collab with the company for an RTX 5080 graphics card.

Only this one looks—sorry, Sycom—a lot more 'put together' than the Silent Master ones, with its smooth transition from brown top to cream fan walls and staple, if simple, Asus designs. (Yes, I must say I do like the look of the Asus-Noctua card more than my colleague Nick Evanson, who reported on it, does.)

We've also seen Noctua throw a curveball by sticking one of its fans inside a Pulsar gaming mouse. Our Jacob Ridley found it "surprisingly nice" to place under his sweaty palm.

It seems companies just can't get enough of Noctua's fans this year. They're like catnip for engineers, or something, it seems.