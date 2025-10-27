Here's an RTX 5090 that you can water cool, without worry about breaking a $2000 graphics card

For most, what continues to be head-turning about Nvidia's RTX GeForce 5090 Founders Edition GPU is either its impressive performance or its nearly $2,000 MSRP. But if you're a real hardware sicko, you've only got eyes for that three-piece PCB under the hood. This multi-layered PCB is a fairly unique bit of hardware design, not only allowing for cleaner signal routing but also a neat little perch for a warm beverage.

To be clear, I'm not recommending you crack open your extremely expensive GPU and fashion its pricey guts into a drinks coaster (though I bet that would look sick). Instead, I'm suggesting you take a gander at Printables user jq910's wares and 3D print yourself an RTX 5090 FE PCB Drink Coaster (via Videocardz). Even if you don't already own a 3D printer, I bet this one is a cheaper craft than cracking open a two-grand card.

All of the PCB's major components are accurately represented within the printable 3D files. However, jq910 writes that they chose to omit the power connector "because it would get in the way of larger cups and also make the coaster annoying to stack." As such, jq910's representation of the PCB is somewhat simplified, and also much flatter than the real thing—how else would your drink of choice perch on top otherwise?

With multiple stories about the already eye-wateringly expensive GPU enjoying hideous gold-plated makeovers still fresh in my mind, there's something charming about one maker's whim to turn this card into a coaster. Jq910's take also looks far better than Intel's 3D printing attempt for its Panther Lake chip—I mean, just look at it.

It's just a shame there's no electronics project to go along with Jq910 printable files; just imagine plugging in this 5090 PCB coaster to keep your drink warm!

For more on the GPU's technical specifics, Dave's Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 FE review is still well worth a read—it's our top pick for the best high-end card for good reason. However, there are at least a few reasons why it's not the be-all and end-all. For one, a recent teardown by the Northridge Fix YouTube channel suggests the Founders Edition of the RTX 5090 in particular is a pain to repair, due at least in part to its teeny tiny PCB. Specifically, this version of the GPU features an internal connector that, if damaged, cannot be replaced or sourced (via Tom's Hardware).

For another thing, if you find $2,000 far too dear an asking price anyway, our best graphics cards guide offers a few other suggestions that will be much kinder to your wallet; currently, the $350 AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is the best value GPU, and the $250 Intel Arc B570 is the card friendliest to stricter budgets.