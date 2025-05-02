AMD has released the slightly underwhelming official specs of the RX 9070 GRE, y'know, the card you probably can't buy anyway
Still, it's a new GPU to ponder over at the very least.
Good news: AMD has finally announced the specs of the much-rumoured RX 9070 GRE. The bad news? It appears to be a China-only card for now, leaving those of us in the rest of the world to stare in wonder. Or at the very least, mild interest.
Not that this is a particularly big surprise, given the RX 7900 GRE was also a China-exclusive card to start with, although it did become available in limited quantities to the rest of the world eventually.
Anyway, the RX 9070 GRE has 48 Compute Units, a boost frequency of up to 2,790 MHz, 48 Ray Tracing Accelerators, 96 AI Accelerators, and 96 ROPS, with 3,072 Stream Processors in total (via Videocardz). Oh, and 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM over a 192-bit bus, which is spookily close (by which I mean, bang on accurate) to the leaked specs we reported on last week.
AMD also says that the RX 9070 GRE is 6% faster than the RX 7900 GRE on average across 30+ games at native 1440p Ultra, which is a bit underwhelming in my book. Not that I'd consider that performance to be slow, exactly, but I can't help but feel it's a roundabout way of saying "slower than the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT." Which is to be expected, of course, but still.
The pre-order price is listed at 4,199 RMB. That equates to around $588 at today's exchange rates, although it's difficult to do a direct comparison with a Chinese pre-order price versus current Western market GPU prices, given that most models are still yo-yoing around in pricing and availability.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
RX 9070 GRE
RX 9070
RX 9070 XT
GPU
Navi 48 XL
Navi 48 XT
Navi 48 XTX
Stream processors
3072
3584
4096
Boost clock
2790 MHz
2520 MHz
2970 MHz
Memory
12 GB GDDR6
16 GB GDDR6
16 GB GDDR6
Memory bus
192-bit
256-bit
256-bit
TGP
220 W
220 W
304 W
One thing's for sure, though: It's currently slotting in as the least-powerful card in AMD's latest generation lineup—although, should it become available in western markets for a sensible price tag, it might stand a chance of giving the RTX 5070 something to think about.
Still, we're getting towards the sort of time we expect to see an RX 9060 XT release, which will hopefully flesh out the RX 9000-series desktop range good and proper. Computex 2025, perhaps? It's not long now until I pack my bags for Taiwan once more, so I'm hoping AMD might have something a little more exciting (or at least, available) to show off there.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
