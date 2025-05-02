AMD has released the slightly underwhelming official specs of the RX 9070 GRE, y'know, the card you probably can't buy anyway

Good news: AMD has finally announced the specs of the much-rumoured RX 9070 GRE. The bad news? It appears to be a China-only card for now, leaving those of us in the rest of the world to stare in wonder. Or at the very least, mild interest.

Not that this is a particularly big surprise, given the RX 7900 GRE was also a China-exclusive card to start with, although it did become available in limited quantities to the rest of the world eventually.

Anyway, the RX 9070 GRE has 48 Compute Units, a boost frequency of up to 2,790 MHz, 48 Ray Tracing Accelerators, 96 AI Accelerators, and 96 ROPS, with 3,072 Stream Processors in total (via Videocardz). Oh, and 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM over a 192-bit bus, which is spookily close (by which I mean, bang on accurate) to the leaked specs we reported on last week.

AMD also says that the RX 9070 GRE is 6% faster than the RX 7900 GRE on average across 30+ games at native 1440p Ultra, which is a bit underwhelming in my book. Not that I'd consider that performance to be slow, exactly, but I can't help but feel it's a roundabout way of saying "slower than the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT." Which is to be expected, of course, but still.

The pre-order price is listed at 4,199 RMB. That equates to around $588 at today's exchange rates, although it's difficult to do a direct comparison with a Chinese pre-order price versus current Western market GPU prices, given that most models are still yo-yoing around in pricing and availability.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Radeon RX 9000-series specs Row 0 - Cell 0 RX 9070 GRE RX 9070 RX 9070 XT GPU Navi 48 XL Navi 48 XT Navi 48 XTX Stream processors 3072 3584 4096 Boost clock 2790 MHz 2520 MHz 2970 MHz Memory 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit TGP 220 W 220 W 304 W

One thing's for sure, though: It's currently slotting in as the least-powerful card in AMD's latest generation lineup—although, should it become available in western markets for a sensible price tag, it might stand a chance of giving the RTX 5070 something to think about.

Still, we're getting towards the sort of time we expect to see an RX 9060 XT release, which will hopefully flesh out the RX 9000-series desktop range good and proper. Computex 2025, perhaps? It's not long now until I pack my bags for Taiwan once more, so I'm hoping AMD might have something a little more exciting (or at least, available) to show off there.