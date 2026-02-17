A top overclocker has managed to destroy a $5,000 MSI RTX 5090 Lightning Z with the fury of a thousand suns. Well, the default voltage of a 2,500 W extreme overclocking BIOS

News
By published

Unless you're using liquid nitrogen, 1.2 volts is instant death for a big GPU.

Saya Merusak GPU 100 Juta Rupiah ini - YouTube Saya Merusak GPU 100 Juta Rupiah ini - YouTube
Watch On

Top-level overclocking pushes PC hardware into scenarios that it's never expected to experience on a day-to-day basis. One exception is MSI's new $5000 RTX 5090 Lightning Z graphics card, sporting two 600 W 12V-2x6 connectors, 40-phase VRMs, and even an option to use a special BIOS that pushes the card's limit to a dizzy 2,500 W. Sounds like it can cope with anything, yes? Well, if it's 1.2 volts, then the answer is no.

In a recent YouTube video, Jonathan shared their latest ventures with an RTX 5090 Lighting Z graphics card, specifically multiple early samples that were sent over by MSI to see just how far the boards could be pushed. Where a standard GeForce RTX 5090 has a power limit of 575 W, MSI's new model has two further modes of operation: 800 W (OC) and 1,000 W (Extreme).

This is why it's water-cooled as standard, with a hulking 360 mm radiator doing its best to shift all that heat. Jonathan's samples arrived without said cooler, because no serious overclocker is ever going to use such a thing: for them, it's liquid nitrogen or nothing.

The first attempts at overclocking were pretty successful, topping the HWBot charts with a score of 683,433 in the Geekbench 5 GPU Compute test. However, MSI also has a 2,500 W XOC BIOS for the card, and when Jonathan and his colleagues switched to that, in the hope of claiming an even-higher record, things went instantly awry.

Image 1 of 3
A screenshot of an Alva Jonathan YouTube video, in which the top overclocker shows what happens when the MSI RTX 5090 Lightning Z graphics card uses a 2500 W XOC BIOS without being cooled in liquid nitrogen
(Image credit: Alva Jonathan/YouTube)

And by awry, I mean the GPU itself cracked apart like it had been struck by a hammer. Even though processors have many layers of metal in them, they're mostly comprised of silicon, which is quite a brittle material. The one thing it doesn't handle particularly well is thermal shock: rapid changes in temperature, causing the material to expand too quickly.

But it didn't split apart because it was running at full pelt. In fact, it was just starting up at room temperature. The issue was that the 2,500 W XOC BIOS uses a default voltage of 1.2 volts, which is well over what the chip normally deals with. As Jonathan explains in the video, "1.2 V [is] OK for negatives temps on LN2 (liquid nitrogen) but very dangerous on ambient (+25C)."

That level of operating voltage will produce significant current spikes in some parts of the die, rapidly heating them. Too rapid, it would seem. Cue insta-death for one $5,000 GPU.

A screenshot of an Alva Jonathan YouTube video, in which the top overclocker shows what happens when the MSI RTX 5090 Lightning Z graphics card uses a 2500 W XOC BIOS without being cooled in liquid nitrogen

(Image credit: Alva Jonathan/YouTube)

Admittedly, it's not like Jonathan paid that much money for the card, because it was a free sample from MSI, and when you're at the very cutting-edge of overclocking, mechanical failures aren't exactly a rare occurrence (which is probably why MSI shipped five samples in total). Still, it just goes to show that no matter what kind of limits a graphics card might boast, there's always a way to surpass them.

Is there a moral to this story? No. Does it provide any helpful advice or guidance for your average PC gamer on how best to get a bit more performance from their rigs? Absolutely not. Is an image of an Nvidia GB202 cracked to pieces, because it was accidentally zapped, kind of impressive and even a little bit funny to see? Hell, yeah.

Asus RX 9070 Prime graphics card
Best graphics card 2026

1. Best overall: AMD Radeon RX 9070

2. Best value: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB

3. Best budget: Intel Arc B570

4. Best mid-range: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

5. Best high-end: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090


👉Check out our full graphics card guide👈

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.