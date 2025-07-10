Get a cracking deal this Amazon Prime Day on the best of the best from our techie tier list

Everyone loves a bargain, especially during Amazon Prime Day. But even amid a sea of price cuts and discounts, some folks only want The Best. If you are just such a discerning individual, you're in the right place, friend.

Below, I've summarised all of the hardware that we consider to be the 'best overall' in their respective category. Keeping with the big deal day spirit, I've also hunted around for the best price available for each bit of kit. Sure, some online storefronts know exactly what they have and are still charging full price—but that doesn't mean there aren't any steals among this list of hardware goodies.

If you're looking for something a little more specific than simply The Best, or are wondering about our favourite budget picks to date, all is revealed in our very own techie tier list. But to badly paraphrase the immortal words of Tina Turner, what follows below is better than all the rest.

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

"The original chair has been in constant use in our office since we first reviewed it in 2021—gosh, has it really been that long? Since then, it's been rolled around, bumped into, and carelessly caressed by many staff members, yet it's still in excellent condition. That Neo Hybrid Leatherette is really holding up great."

Secretlab Titan Evo | Black | Magnetic headrest cushion | $499 at Amazon

The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Price Check: Secret Lab $499

2. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

"The new Razer Blade 16 is the best gaming laptop I've ever used, and I've been messing around with them professionally for the best part of 20 years now. But it's not about the fact I've been using an RTX 5090-powered version, and that it's simply the fastest, most powerful machine I've had the pleasure of toasting my lap. Because it's not. The real kicker, the real reason why this is the best gaming laptop is because the experience of actually using the device itself is a genuine pleasure—whether that's gaming, productivity, or just general laptopery."

Razer Blade 16 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | RTX 5080 | 32 GB LPDDR5x | 1 TB SSD | $3,499.99 at Razer

The RTX 5090 is the most powerful GPU in mobile form, but it is held back by the 16's slimline chassis. It still delivers great frame rates, but RTX 5080 GPUs in other machines, even the limited Zephyrus G16, offer similar performance. For that reason, and for the savings in cost, we'd recommend the RTX 5080 as the go-to Blade 16 configuration. Price Check: Newegg $3,849

3. Best gaming monitor: MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED

"This is a staggeringly good display that undercuts its rivals significantly, and as a result, it's the best gaming monitor you can buy right now. It can be a little difficult to get hold of as a result, but if you manage to snag one of these, you're getting all the main benefits of OLED tech for less."

MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED | 32-inch | 240 Hz | 3840 x 2160 (UHD) | Height adjustable arm | $1,049.99 at Newegg

Whatever you're playing, chances are you'll get that much more out of the experience with the vibrant, luminous image of an OLED screen. This one happens to be significantly cheaper than many other OLED options…if you can find stock, that is. Price Check: $1074.49 at Amazon

4. Best gaming headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

"What's special about the Cloud Alpha gaming headset is how it sounds. That should be a given, right? Yet it's easy to get distracted by extraneous features that don't altogether matter much when looking for a gaming headset. The Cloud Alpha, however, is a simple beast. It delivers fantastic audio that's difficult to match for the same money."

HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50 mm drivers | 13 to 27000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $69.99 at Amazon

Sans any built-in software to tinker with, and no other bits of fluff to fiddle with, this is a straight shot gaming audio package that nails the basics with aplomb. Even though it's a wired model, this is our best gaming headset pick for good reason. Price check: Newegg $69.99 | Best Buy $69.99

5. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

"Gaming PCs can be expensive, but with the HP machine, you're receiving all of what you want for a price that's competitive with the cheaper options on the market, from a trusted manufacturer. That makes it the gaming PC to beat right now, if you ask me."

HP Omen 35L | Intel Core Ultra 7 265K | GeForce RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $1,999.99 at HP

A speedy 20-core Arrow Lake chip, 32 GB of DDR5-6000, a 2 TB SSD, and an RTX 5070 Ti make for a seriously potent machine, all wrapped up in one of HP's excellent chassis designs. It won't come cheap, mind—but it's a PC that'll deliver huge amounts of gaming grunt from a trusted manufacturer.

6. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

"The Magnus Pro XL can lift a gigantic 120 kg / 265 lbs in gross weight (including the weight of the desk itself) up to a height of 125 cm / 49 inches. That's plenty of range to stand up for work during the day and lounge back to game during the night. That also makes the Magnus Pro XL the best standing desk for our money. Why buy something that's purely a standing desk when you can have both options in one?"

Secretlab Magnus Pro XL | Electric height management | 3 custom height pre-sets | Sturdy steel chassis | $799 at Secretlab

Though still pricey, Secretlab's Magnus Pro range is, as Jacob puts it in his review, "simply the ultimate desk for gaming and working from home". It's impeccably designed, super sturdy, and its cable management system is surprisingly elegant.

7. Best microphone for gaming: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

"The Shure MV6 is the mic to go for if you want something desktop-based, easy to use, and with excellent sound [...] it's also very reasonably priced. That makes it the best gaming microphone you can place on your desk and one that'll likely keep on trucking for many, many years to come."

Shure MV6 | USB Type-C and 3.5 mm | Background noise cancellation | Tap-to-Mute | $169 at Amazon

Though the base on this is perhaps a lil' chunky, you're still getting a space-conscious alternative to a boom arm. Though it's still not the cheapest option, the quality audio you'll get from this proves you're getting the premium that you're paying for.

8. Best webcams: Elgato Facecam MK.2

"The Facecam MK.2 offers uncompressed 1080p video capture. This makes for an artefact-free video stream. It's not 4K-capable but that works just fine for anyone looking to use this camera for streaming, rather than recording, be that on Twitch, Google Meet, or Zoom."

Elgato Facecam MK.2 | Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor | Elgato Prime Lens | Fixed 30 - 120 cm focus | 84° FOV | $109.99 at Amazon

A completely uncompressed 1080p stream of video with HDR support may not make all of us look like superstars, but at least you'll rock up to your Discord game night in style.

9. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070

"The RX 9070 offers close to the performance of AMD's most powerful RDNA 4 GPU, still packs in 16 GB of GDDR6 video memory, can be easily overclocked without demanding much more cooling or power, and handily outperforms Nvidia's similarly priced, lower-spec RTX 5070."

10. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

"Being more than capable of proper 1080p gaming performance and practically anything else you might want your PC to do, the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT is the best mini PC around. Housed in a compact chassis and mounted in its vertical stand, the AtomMan G7 PT is larger than your average mini pc, but still diminutive in terms of desktop footprint. Chances are, if you're in the market for a mini pc for gaming, then space is a factor—and this wee beasty takes up very little."

Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT | AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX | Radeon RX 7600M XT | $1,029 at Minisforum

While I love the novelty of this PC's teeny-tiny footprint, it's worth noting you'll be paying a premium to lock yourself out of a straightforward upgrade path. Why? Because, in a bid to keep this PC compact, that beefy CPU and GPU are soldered in. Just be warned that this model often sells out very quickly. Price Check: $1,055.90 at Amazon

11. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS

"The best handheld gaming PC is the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS. That SteamOS part is key, because Valve's operating system is no small part of what makes this device so spectacular. That, and its incredibly comfortable design and premium aesthetic."

Lenovo Legion Go S | AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU | AMD Radeon 780M iGPU | 32 GB LPDDR5X | 512 GB SSD | 8-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD screen | $589.99 at Amazon

Okay, with this deal you're only getting a small amount of onboard storage to play with and you'll need to install the SteamOS yourself. At the very least, making this handheld a Steam machine yourself isn't too difficult according to our Jacob.

12. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

"It's been a long time since I've been blown away by a gaming keyboard—so many seemed carbon copies of what Corsair did 10 years ago—but the Scope II 96 is mighty impressive. It focuses on nailing the actual mechanics of a mechanical gaming keyboard. Importantly, it's also great for gaming and doesn't cost anywhere near as much as its smaller, more premium sibling, the ROG Azoth."

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless | Hot swappable | Pre-lubed ROG NX Snow Switches | PBT Keycaps | $161.49 at Amazon

Already offering a slick, sound-dampened typing experience straight out of the box, Asus also throws in a pot of lube so you can go in on the switches with a paintbrush yourself. It's all very 'how is a gaming keyboard like a Wargaming mini?' but I'm certainly charmed by having the option.

13. Best PC controller: Xbox Wireless Controller

"The best overall controller for the PC is the Xbox Wireless Controller. It's exceptionally high quality for the money, comfortable, colourful, and frequently discounted. What more could you need in a pad?"

Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller | Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth | USB Type-C port | $47.49 at Amazon

Rejoice! This one's got Bluetooth, meaning you can bid farewell to that wireless dongle that I've definitely lost more than once. This exceedingly comfortable controller also comes in a range of fetching colours—I myself am quite partial to the astral purple, of course.

14. Best CPU for gaming: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

"The Ryzen 7 9800X3D [...] has improved gaming power consumption and better gaming performance. In the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 and Homeworld 3, games that are heavily CPU-limited, the 9800X3D sweeps Arrow Lake aside and even makes the standard Zen 5 chips look average in comparison."

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D | 8-Core | 16-Thread | 4.7 GHz base clock | 5.2 GHz boost clock | $459.99 at Amazon

If you want performance and efficiency, this Ryzen 7 7800X3D successor has it all. Offering smooth framerates without being a huge power draw, there's already a lot to like. However, if you're still being served well by that last-gen Ryzen 7 CPU, it may be difficult to justify the expense of going all in on the upgrade. Price check: Newegg $489

15. Best DDR5 RAM for gaming: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200

"The G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-7200 is the best overall DDR5 kit for gaming that you can buy, thanks to ultra-high speeds and super-low latencies. You'd expect memory at this level to cost a bundle, [...] but it's not that bad. It's a downright bargain compared to the cost of premium DDR5 a few years ago, where prices of $500/£500 or higher were commonplace."

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB | DDR5 | 32 GB (2x 16) | 7200 MT/s | CL34 | $139.99 at Amazon

Punchy and affordable is what we aim for, though rarely the landing zone for the best of the best. Yet, here we are with this banging little memory kit. Price check: Newegg $139.99

16. Best SSD for gaming: WD Black SN7100

"While sequential read/write is great too (we clocked it at 7,116 MB/s), Random 4K performance blew us away. Our Zak, who tested the drive, says it "absolutely demolished every drive I've tested on the [Random 4K] read front, scoring an insane 101 MB/s." RND4k is what translates to gaming performance, and this drive performs well there, too."

WD_BLACK SN7100 M.2 2280 | 2 TB | PCIe 4.0 | up to 7250 MB/s read | up to 6900 MB/s write | $103.05 at Amazon

Despite being a lot newer than the SN850X, you're only getting small performance gains. But it's no slouch and still offers some of the best in-class 4K read performance. To keep the cost down, the DDR4 DRAM cache has been dropped. However, its single-sided drive design gives it a versatile form factor that perfectly suits this heatsink-less drive to PCs, consoles, and laptops. Price check: Newegg $134.20

17. Best PC fans: Noctua NF-A12x25 G2 PWM

"On a technical level, Noctua has done the near-impossible here with an extremely small gap between the fan blades and the housing. It's just 0.5 mm, or in layman's terms, as thin as a milkman's dinner. This tiny gap is partially responsible for this fan's absurdly impressive performance, even at low RPM, and Noctua's massive headache trying to build the darn thing. I've been told multiple times over the past few years that the materials used on this fan needed to be changed or the fan redesigned to prevent 'critical deformation'."