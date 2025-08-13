The Framework Desktop's small footprint is deceptively cute, as it's actually sequestering serious compute power that makes it the best mini AI PC

As you may already be aware, I have a penchant for all things cute in the hardware sphere—and that means mini PCs absolutely command my attention. All that power in such a small footprint? Delightful! But even more head turning is Framework's latest entrant into the space.

The Framework Desktop has got it all: an appealingly itty bitty form factor, a convenient carry handle, and a surprising amount of technical oomph hiding away in that tiny chassis. That said, I'm not here to recommend this as a purely gaming-focussed machine. As Dave explains in his Framework Desktop review, this pint-sized powerhouse is actually better suited as a workstation geared towards local AI processing—and that's why I've just crowned it the best AI mini PC.

Dave really put the Framework through its paces, letting Alibaba's ginormous 235B parameter AI model hog almost all of the diminutive desktop's 128 GB of LPDDR5x-8000 RAM. But even with only 4 GB of RAM to spare, Dave reports this desktop barely breaks a sweat and continues to run smoothly.

But while the Framework Desktop is a supremely powerful compute device, its gaming performance is comparatively lacking. Despite costing over $2,000 and being pitched as "a DIY gaming rig without the pain," games are simply not the headline act here.

Don't misunderstand, the integrated graphics of the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip are still pretty snazzy…so long as you're not after anything much more powerful than Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU. Unless you're head over heels for the form factor and money is simply no object, it's difficult to justify picking this up primarily for use as a gaming rig at that price.

Then there's Framework's whole modular approach, which simply feels much less of a unique selling point for a desktop—especially when you learn that both the AMD Ryzen AI chip and the RAM are soldered in place. While most are unlikely to outgrow 128 GBs of RAM in a hurry, I personally always appreciate at least having the option to upgrade and repair my own kit.

So, the Framework Desktop doesn't offer anything outstanding as a gaming rig—but seeing it sink its teeth into OpenAI's open-weight reasoning models is a thing to behold. Such a computational party trick demands an all-new category in our best mini PC guide, and that's what makes it the best AI mini PC.

