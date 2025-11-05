1080p Save $14 MSI Pro MP243XW: was $83.99 now $69.99 at Newegg This is pretty much the cheapest I'd pay for a monitor without wondering what's wrong with it. Luckily, this MSI panel is a surprisingly capable little screen (and I mean little at 23.8 inches). For its price, it's got a solid response time, and the 100 Hz refresh rate isn't awful either. It's even IPS. For a very budget rig or a nice second monitor, this is an excellent choice. Key specs: 23.8-inch | 100 Hz | 1 ms MPRT / 1 ms GTG | IPS

I finally converted to a dual monitor setup last year when I upgraded my home gaming rig, and I don't think I can ever go back. A 24-inch monitor is a little bit small for a primary monitor, but as part of a double act, I've found it to be absolutely perfect.

For just $70 right now, you can get the MSI Pro MP243XW at Newegg, and if I needed an extra screen on a budget that's where my hard-earned cash would be going.

With only a 1080p resolution this monitor isn't going to blow you away, but you could probably guess as much from the price. I wouldn't say a 100 Hz refresh rate is awful, and that 1 ms MPRT / 1 ms GTG response time certainly isn't bad either. With a 16:9 ratio, it will look and feel as you expect it to, with the 1000:1 contrast ratio and 178-degree viewing angle being good specs for the price.

A good monitor is a good monitor, and this one really isn't too shabby. It looks clean, has built-in speakers, comes with an HDMI port, DisplayPort 1.2a, and headphone out connections, plus it has anti-glare treatment. It's an IPS panel too, which helps those colors pop a little in contrast to a VA screen. And 1080p is still fine to game on, too, if you don't fancy making the jump up to 1440p or 4K for your gaming rig.

Ultimately, at this price point, you are less looking for what it's got over its competition and more so what it has wrong, and MSI makes just the right compromises for a solid budget pick. In my home rig, I have an OLED 1440p monitor I do most of my gaming on, then a 1080p display to the side, which I browse videos with, and likely scroll a little too much on social media. It's a nice setup that allows you to still pay attention to social messages and messages with friends while neck deep in a round of Arc Raiders.

To put this deal into context, one of my favourite budget gaming monitors, the ASUS VY249HGR, has almost the exact same stats (except for a slightly higher refresh rate) and is currently available for $80 on sale.

$80 typically tends to be the lowest I'd recommend going in my roundup of the best cheap gaming monitor deals each week, but I'm making an exception for the MSI here, as it offers surprisingly solid stats for the price of one big budget game.