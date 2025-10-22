TCL's new OLED megafactory is purpose-built to make 'high-end' screens for monitors, laptops and tablets cheaper thanks to a low-cost inkjet manufacturing process

News
By published

An OLED factory that isn't all about TVs.

TCL OLED monitor
(Image credit: TCL)

As if to confirm my point yesterday that OLED panel tech is far from dead, here comes TCL confirming plans for a new multi-billion-dollar OLED factory. But this is the really exciting bit. Not only will this factory focus on OLED panels for monitors, laptops and tablets, at least at first, but it also uses a novel inkjet manufacturing process to reduce costs.

Currently, virtually all PC monitors with OLED screens are based on panels from just two suppliers—LG and Samsung. This duopoly is obviously never going to be a good thing for pricing and competition. So, the insertion of TCL into the fray is most welcome.

A high-DPI alternative to the Alienware 34 AW3425DW would be nice... (Image credit: Future)

Moreover, we don't have a clear idea how these TCL OLED panels will perform. TCL has said they are pure RGB panels, thus don't have an additional white subpixel as per LG's WOLED technology. But that's about it.

However, the fact that TCL is focusing on panels for monitors and laptops is promising. Thus far, we poor PC types have had to wait for LG and Samsung's leftovers, with new OLED panel technologies tending to land first in TVs before trickling down to the PC. If TCL is going PC first, that bodes well, both in terms of advancing OLED technology and competition.

If TCL has its very latest OLED tech out more rapidly than LG and Samsung, perhaps the latter will be encouraged to sharpen their pencils. We can but hope.

I'm also hoping that the focus on PC displays will mean better choice when it comes to high-DPI options. We are now getting some large format high-res OLED monitors, such as the LG Ultragear 45GX950A and the various 4K options. But a few more high-DPI choices, maybe in the ultrawide 34-inch and 40-inch segments, would be welcome, too.

MSI MPG 321URX gaming monitor
Best gaming monitors 2025

👉Check out our full guide👈

1. Best overall:
MSI MPG 321URX

2. Best 4K:
LG Ultragear 27GR93U

3. Best budget 4K:
Gigabyte M28U

4. Best 1440p:
Xiaomi G Pro 27i

5. Best budget 1440p:
Pixio PXC277 Advanced

6. Best budget 1080p:
AOC Gaming C27G4ZXE

7. Best Ultrawide:
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM

8. Best 32:9:
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

9. Best budget ultrawide:
ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B

10. Best WOLED:
LG Ultragear 32GS95UE

11. Best 1440p OLED:
MSI MPG 271QRX

12. Best budget OLED ultrawide:
Alienware 34 QD-OLED

13. Best dual-mode:
Alienware AW2725QF

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.