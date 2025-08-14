Samsung has announced the world's first 500 Hz OLED monitor, but it's the new 5K2K panel that's got my wallet twitching

Samsung has announced what it claims is the world's first 500 Hz OLED monitor. Predictably, it's a 27-inch 1440p model that will likely grab the attention of esports fans. But it's actually Samsung's new 40-inch 5K2K gaming monitor that's got me twitching.

First up, let's cover off the new Samsung Odyssey OLED G6. Just as a heads up, there are at least two existing Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 models. So, as ever, Samsung's monitor branding seems designed to confuse. The alphanumeric suffix you're after in this case is G60SF.

Anyway, like I said it's a 27-inch 1440p model, and thus 2,560 by 1,440 pixels. But this one runs at a full 500 Hz. Samsung is also claiming 300 nits for full-screen brightness. So, the G60SF must be running Samsung's very latest and brightest QD-OLED panel tech. Peak HDR brightness is 1,000 nits for small highlights.

Notably, the DisplayPort interface is 1.4 spec. So, DSC or Display Stream Compression must be in use to hit that 500 Hz refresh. DSC usually works just fine, delivering a visually lossless image with almost no added latency. Just occasionally, however, it can cause problems, so DisplayPort 2.1 and no DSC would be preferable.

Anywho, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G60SF is yours for $999. That isn't exactly cheap, but isn't as bad as you might have feared given the lofty refresh.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) The 40-inch G7 is where it's at. (Image credit: Samsung) The world's first 500 Hz OLED monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6.

On, then, to what really caught my eye, the new Odyssey G7 G75F. Actually there are two G7 G75F models (more confusion), and as the branding implies, neither are OLED panels. There's a 37-inch 4K model, which is an unusual size for that resolution, which runs at 165 Hz with a 1 ms response, has a VA panel and DisplayHDR 600 certification, and goes for $899.

The other Odyssey G7 G75F is a 40-inch panel, and that's the one that has me tempted. It's a 5K2K model, and thus 5,120 by 2,160 pixels, running at 180 Hz. There have been a fair few 40-inch 5K2K monitors before. But not gaming models with high refresh and a quality VA panel with strong contrast.

Samsung rates it at 1 ms for response, 3,000:1 for static contrast, and it sports DisplayHDR 600 certification. So, it will have a really punchy backlight, capable of 600 nits full screen. Moreover, the pixel density of a 40-inch 5K2K panel is the same as a 32-inch 4K monitor.

Indeed, this format is essentially a 16:9 4K monitor taken out to the ultrawide 21:9 aspect. My only doubt is the fairly extreme 1000R curvature. But, on paper, this thing offers a pretty fantastic combination of size and cinematic drama with razor-sharp pixel density.

In fact, the basic 40-inch 5K2K format has been my favourite, in theory, for a while. It's just nobody has been making one for gamers. Until now. Of course, the absolute holy grail would be OLED in this form factor. But at $1,199 at launch and no doubt much cheaper within six months, this VA model is still terribly tempting.