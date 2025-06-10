US peripheral maker cites 'global supply chain issues' as the reason for releasing its new gaming mouse everywhere except the US

Glorious' new entry-level lightweight gaming mouse is out. At least the Glorious Model O Eternal is out literally everywhere across the world except the US. And the reason? "Ongoing global supply chain issues," apparently.

Quite how a "global" supply chain issue prevents release in just one country isn't clear. Perhaps the real reason would more accurately be adjacent to tariff uncertainty and the Texas-based Glorious doesn't want to court the wrath of the Trump administration by calling that out.

Whatever, Glorious says the Model O Eternal, "fuses the iconic shape and lightweight hexagon design of the Model O V1 with upgraded tech and bolder, brighter RGB lighting to bring the durability and aesthetics of high-end mice to the market at a price for everyone."

The signature honeycomb shell contributes to an overall mass of just 55 g, making it 20% lighter than the OG Model O. Glorious claims it's 35% lighter than the competition, but doesn't get specific with any direct comparisons.

Another key feature is "glowing and radiant RGB" lighting. Glorious says, "RGB bands bathe the insides of the Model O Eternal in eternally bright RGB hues, while casting up to 16.8 million colors across gamers desktops." Which is nice.

The new mechanical switches, meanwhile, are rated for 80 million clicks, which should get you through one or two gaming sessions, while the optical sensor is good for 12,00 DPI tracking sensitivity. You can control the RGB, plus tweak the DPI settings, via the Glorious CORE app.

For the record, the Eternal's polling rate is 1,000 Hz, while you get a grand total of six programmable buttons, plus a scroll wheel. The USB cable is two meters long.

Available in both black and white, the Glorious Model O Eternal is priced at $39.99 in the US and €34.99 in Europe, though you can't actually buy it Stateside just yet. Glorious says it should roll out in the US in late Q3, which means roughly September time. But you'll be able to check out our review of the little squeaker far sooner, as that's in the works right now.

If you're interested in picking one up when it does release in the US, keep your scanners peeled to www.gloriousgaming.com and the Model O Eternal page for availability.