This futuristic keyboard from the past and some street stylin' peripherals are the result of this latest gaming hardware collab

We have a new gaming peripheral collaboration, so you know what that means. It's time to see some gaming gear that's not just black, white, pink, or maybe cammo. This time the collaboration is between the esports lifestyle brand 100 Thieves and HighGround peripheral makers. The ensuing Vantage collection features a collection of keyboards, mouse, and accessories that are adorned with plenty of retro notes and modern messy street vibes.

There are three keyboards to choose from in this collection each with its own focus. The HG-100TFX Summit Keyboard appears to be the king of the keys. Described as both "Luxury" and "Highly limited" it looks like a piece of the delorian fell off onto this gaming keyboard and I'm very here for it.

The main body is a tinted clear plastic allowing you to see the internals and the keys on top are just wild. The number line is painted like a digital clock, while the gaming keys sport a transparent orange look. This contrasts against the mostly white keys for a board that looks like it does things. I have no idea what those things are but I'm pretty sure it involves something that was built in the past to come to the future.

If you're less into having your keyboards look like they might explode, the Team Issue Basecamp 65HE Keyboard might be more to your tastes. This is touted as the esports board of the set, there to give a competitive edge, and it looks like it. The black sharpie scrawl over the board makes me think this board can probably fight me and win, and maybe I'd thank it for the honour.

It shares the same overall design as the new Team Issue Basecamp 75+ Keyboard with the popping red highlight keys and linework. The big difference here is size. This brings back function row keys for those who need a little extra to work with, and features extra esports features from Highground.

In order to match these keyboards next in the collaboration is the Yuma Mouse. It takes those red highlights and makes it the main event, flipping the script on the Basecamp boards. Across the centre is a big sharpie X to also keep the theme, and I think I just really like the idea of a red mouse. Honestly, this kit looks really good together from the pictures.

To finish off the Vantage collection, keycaps, a mousepad, and wrist wrest all matching the 100 Theives stylings are also going to be available. It's nice because you don't have to buy the full collection or a whole new keyboard just to rock the look. But if you do, the mousepad looks like it would tie the mouse and keyboard together really nicely, as does the themed wristrest.

When it comes to the functionality of this collaboration, it's hard to say. Highground aren't a brand I've had any hands-on experience with, and often these things can lean the ways of style over substance. Still, I always love to see PC peripherals in a new shade, and these are almost as nice as Cherry's Northern Lights set.