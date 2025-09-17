The most affordable rapid trigger gaming keyboard actually worth buying has somehow become an even better deal, now costing less than $40

Save $5 Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $42.99 now $37.99 at Amazon An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for under $40—it makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. Though noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, those internals are still truly phenomenal. Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect | Hot swappable Read more ▼

The first time I got my hands on the Gamakay X Naughshark NS68, I was astounded. Our review model says 'Shrak' instead of 'Shark' on the included strap (though this does appear to have been fixed on Amazon now), and the keyboard feels noticeably like a more budget-oriented bit of tech.

It rattles a little, and I wouldn't feel comfortable flinging it around (you'd be surprised how much tech I'd feel comfortable throwing). That's just a compromise you have to make when you are paying less than $40 for an 8 KHz polling rate keyboard with Hall effect switches and rapid trigger.

If you want to pick one up for yourself, it's now a mere $38 at Amazon. This may be only a $5 saving, but when you consider that's 12% of the price of the board, it seems a bit bigger. At full price, this Gamakay board is a bit of a steal, so it's even better with a tidy discount.

If you're wondering why you should care about rapid trigger, it means that keys stop registering the second you let go of them, rather than when the switch goes back to the top. This means, in games like Counter-Strike 2, where you are more accurate while standing still, you will be a slightly better shot. However, you can even get use out of rapid trigger if you don't have dreams of becoming a pro FPS gamer.

Button mashing is better on rapid trigger, which helps when you have to hit QTEs or just take down a mate in Street Fighter. You will find yourself being just a tad quicker in games, and this is helped by the 8 KHz polling rate. Gamakay advertises a latency of just 0.125 ms, which is pretty phenomenal.

The only version on sale right now is the standard White-ABS wired version, as the black version is still full price at $5 more. On the Gamakay website, you can pick up a wireless version for $50, which is a saving of $20.

You can even upgrade the keyboard long term, thanks to hot-swappable switches. You don't like the sound or feel of your board? Rip those switches out and keep the great tech underlying it. One thing you can't swap out is the software, and we aren't huge fans of what Gamakay has done here. It's not awful, but it is clunky, and we'd prefer any software needed for tech to be as intuitive as possible.

It does, however, support clever software quirks like dynamic keystroke, which can set different inputs depending on how far down you press a key. This can be a bit of a niche, but getting so many little options at this price point is impeccable value for money. Outside of a somewhat plasticky feel, you'd be mistaken for believing this Gamakay beauty is much more expensive than it is, and that's true of it at full price too.