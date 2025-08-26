Glorious is bringing an actually customisable gaming keyboard to the 'boring entry-level market'

Betwixt more standard meetings, last week I sat on the floor of the halls of Gamescom Cologne with a keyboard on my lap that is apparently a "new solution for the boring entry-level keyboard market." That's according to Glorious, and the keyboard in question is the GMBK 75%.

I'm happy to say, even just a glance was enough to pique my interest, at least once I saw the price was right, which it certainly seems to be. We're talking $59.99 / € 59.99. And yes, that's for a membrane keyboard, but the idea here is you're getting an entry-level membrane board that's actually customisable and looks and feels great.

(Image credit: Glorious)

The headline feature is its MX-compatible design. It has little stems under each key that allow you to use your usual MX-style keycaps. Of course, given it's a membrane keyboard, the X-shaped stem is for this reason alone and won't be used for actual switches.

In addition to being compatible with tons of keycaps, the GMBK 75% also has 10-zone RGB, plus a removable USB-C cable, which you can replace with whatever you want. Its dial at the top right is also compatible with GMMK 3 ones, too, if you want to splash out. Though I'm not sure whether an entry-level keyboard is the best candidate for a keyboard to splurge on.

Apart from the generally pretty decent value proposition on offer here, provided you're keen on customisation above mechanical feel and performance, I was pleasantly surprised by the typing feel. I didn't get to spend ages trying it out, but from the few minutes I spent tapping away, I was impressed. I wouldn't confuse it with a mech board—not a chance—but it didn't feel too mushy to my fingertips.

A final thing to note is that, as cool as it might look, the three keycap set combo pictured in the top image is just for demonstration. You'll have to pick between one of these sets to start with (I'd go for the left-most one, personally). But of course, the idea is you can pick any keycap set you want and go with that, even if it's not from Glorious.