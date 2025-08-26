Glorious is bringing an actually customisable gaming keyboard to the 'boring entry-level market'

Betwixt more standard meetings, last week I sat on the floor of the halls of Gamescom Cologne with a keyboard on my lap that is apparently a "new solution for the boring entry-level keyboard market." That's according to Glorious, and the keyboard in question is the GMBK 75%.
I'm happy to say, even just a glance was enough to pique my interest, at least once I saw the price was right, which it certainly seems to be. We're talking $59.99 / € 59.99. And yes, that's for a membrane keyboard, but the idea here is you're getting an entry-level membrane board that's actually customisable and looks and feels great.
The headline feature is its MX-compatible design. It has little stems under each key that allow you to use your usual MX-style keycaps. Of course, given it's a membrane keyboard, the X-shaped stem is for this reason alone and won't be used for actual switches.
In addition to being compatible with tons of keycaps, the GMBK 75% also has 10-zone RGB, plus a removable USB-C cable, which you can replace with whatever you want. Its dial at the top right is also compatible with GMMK 3 ones, too, if you want to splash out. Though I'm not sure whether an entry-level keyboard is the best candidate for a keyboard to splurge on.
Apart from the generally pretty decent value proposition on offer here, provided you're keen on customisation above mechanical feel and performance, I was pleasantly surprised by the typing feel. I didn't get to spend ages trying it out, but from the few minutes I spent tapping away, I was impressed. I wouldn't confuse it with a mech board—not a chance—but it didn't feel too mushy to my fingertips.
A final thing to note is that, as cool as it might look, the three keycap set combo pictured in the top image is just for demonstration. You'll have to pick between one of these sets to start with (I'd go for the left-most one, personally). But of course, the idea is you can pick any keycap set you want and go with that, even if it's not from Glorious.
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.