Asus is bringing two great features to ergonomic keyboards with its upcoming ROG Falcata

Asus has been hitting the right notes with its gaming keyboards as of late, and it looks to be going in a good direction with its latest announcement, the ROG Falcata. This is a split ergonomic gaming keyboard, and I've had a quick bash on its Hall effect keys over at Computex 2025.

First off, this is a 75% layout. That means it has most of the keys you'd expect on a traditional keyboard but lacks a few excessive switches for a little space-saving, including the numpad. The other space-saving feature is, of course, the fact you can break this keyboard in two and only use the left-hand side, freeing up more room for egregious mouse movements.

I don't know about you, but I tend to make do with a mouse pad's amount of space besides my normal keyboard, but I do nonetheless enjoy a split keeb for its intended purpose: ergonomics. I only had a quick tap on the ROG Falcata at Asus HQ in Taiwan, but I did get to try out the removable feet that let you customise the fit to your hands/wrists.

Essentially, each keyboard half has four screw holes, into which you can screw in feet of various sizes. You can get something similar to positive/negative tenting and a few good configurations, which is good to see from a 'gaming' ergo. It's less easily switched than some ergonomic keyboards with adjustable feet, as you have to unscrew them each time and replace to adjust, but it's slightly stealthier appearance than something extremely ergo, like the ZSA Moonlander.

Down the left-hand side sits a little multi-function wheel, and of course there's RGB lighting galore all over it. This is Asus, after all.

This is also a wireless keyboard, and with Hall effect keys, which is good to see becoming the norm. Hall effect means adjustable actuations, at the very least, and more gaming-specific features if the software allows it. I've not tried Asus' software for tweaking Hall effect yet, but it says the actuation is adjustable to 0.01 mm using its new ROG HFX V2 switches.

These new switches are also widely compatible with regular keycaps you might buy separately today, according to Asus.

All together, a neat-looking entry but we'll need longer with it to see if it's worthy of our best ergonomic gaming keyboard accolade. Right now that's the long-standing Kinesis Edge Freestyle RGB, which also offers a similarly split design, but lacks some of the more modern flare like the Asus, such as Hall effect and wireless connectivity. Nice to see something new enter this space.