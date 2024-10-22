'Nap with incredible ease': Secretlab add-on turns your gaming chair into a recliner for some reason

Have you ever thought, "Wow, this gaming chair™ would be even better if I could lean back further and take a quick nap in it?" Yeah, me neither. However, this hasn't stopped Secretlab, which has just announced a new cushion tool that clips onto the bottom of your chair to allow you to recline even more.

Secretlab says of its creation, "Go from work to play, and even to nap with incredible ease." Though the idea of napping is mentioned to emphasise how comfortable you can be and how far back you can recline, it also drives home how strange this add-on feels.

The tool itself is simply a cushion with metal under it to hook onto Secretlab's ever-popular chairs, such as the Titan Evo. The cushion is made out of memory foam and is 230 mm by 430 mm. To give better pressure relief and support to your legs, the design has "microscopic memory pockets", which Secretlab claims "contours to your leg arch".

The new add-on is reported to take three minutes to set up and can be fitted to any Titan Evo or Classics Secretlab chair. It can also adjust from 0° to 80°, which means you can tuck it away when you aren't using it or put it out in front to support your legs as you lean back.

Secretlab makes the Secretlab Titan Evo, which we think is the best gaming chair right now, so this tool will likely be of good quality. But it's hard to really see the value in something like this. Not only does it not seem very comfortable to sleep in a gaming chair but it's probably not a great habit to form either.

There is a potential use case here, for users with mobility issues, though this doesn't seem to be the central selling point. If this seems like something you would benefit from, you probably will, but I don't fully see the point.

This is all before mentioning the Standard Edition of this add-on will cost you $199/£159/€199, with the Founder's Edition fetching a whopping $250/£199/€249. It's a lot of money for something that feels superfluous.

This may have an appeal to some people but, for me, I'd prefer to spend all that cash elsewhere, like picking up a new 2 TB SSD and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.