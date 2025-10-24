If gamer looks aren't your thing when it comes to furnishing your PC's den, then just grab a great office chair instead, like the ThunderX3 Flex Pro
Perfect perches for your posterior.
Like many folks, I spend a lot of my time plonked on my posterior. Sure, I regularly get up and move around, but with an office-based job and PC gaming as a major hobby, there's no escaping the fact that much of my daily life revolves around a humble chair.
That also means a lot of my daily well-being, both physical and mental, is influenced by what chair I choose to use. Being tall and slim (184 cm and 70 kg), finding one that suits my needs has been quite the challenge over the years, but in general, I've always picked a quality office chair.
I don't have anything against gaming chairs, as there are some really great ones you can buy, but I'm not a big fan of how they look and how bulky some of them are. Given that I sit up straight all the time (raised in an anti-slouching household), massive headrests with 'side wings' like a racing car's seat are wasted on me.
So all my work and gaming is done from the comfort of a great office chair, one that I've had so long that I can't remember what brand it is, let alone where I bought it from. If you're tempted to follow suit, then you might want to know that we have new recommendations for the best overall and best budget office chairs on the market right now.
Taking the top spot is the ThunderX3 Flex Pro because it's big, comfortable, and packed with adjustability, making it a cinch to get your seating possible just right. It's very affordable for what it is, though not what you'd call cheap. Enter stage left, Ikea's Matchspel, the best budget office chair for gaming. Now that one is cheap, and it's also very comfy, with lots of adjustment for height, tilt, and arm position.
But what makes them best for me is the fact that they're not hulking, heavy 'gamer' chairs. Just perfect perches for one's precious posteriors. Forget spending money on a new CPU that'll just give you 5 fps more in games: grab a great office chair instead. It'll last you a lot longer and your body will be far more grateful.
1. Best overall: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best budget: Corsair TC100 Relaxed
3. Best luxury: Herman Miller Embody
4. Best support: ThunderX3 Core
5. Best big boi: AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL
6. Best office: ThunderX3 Flex Pro
7. Best budget office: Ikea Matchspel
The best office chairs for gaming
Best overall
The best overall
Despite its gamer name, the ThunderX3 Flex Pro offers truly adjustable components and great lumbar support, making it far better than your average office perch. It's also surprisingly affordable.
Best budget
The best budget
The Ikea Matchspel is the perfect blend of affordable price tag, all-day comfort, and adjustability. It's not ideal for bigger or taller than average users, but for the money, there's little else to complain about.
Best comfort
The best comfort
Nothing beats the Steelcase Gesture when it comes to comfort. Your wallet won't thank you, but your back and posterior certainly will, if you buy one of these.
Best adjustable
The best adjustable
This chair has a wide seat and strong lumbar support, and most importantly, has more adjustment options than you can shake a stick at.
Best self-adjusting
The best self-adjusting
Who needs levers when you can get a chair that adjusts all the relevant tensions based on your weight? Plonk yourself in an Office Master OM5 and you'll wonder if you ever need anything else.
Best gaming looks
The best gaming aesthetics
If you want to let everyone know in the office that you're a gamer, then the Logitech-Herman Miller Embody crossover will do it like no other. It just so happens to be a very good chair, too.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?