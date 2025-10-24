If gamer looks aren't your thing when it comes to furnishing your PC's den, then just grab a great office chair instead, like the ThunderX3 Flex Pro

News
By published

Perfect perches for your posterior.

ThunderX3 chair set up in front of a white wall.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Like many folks, I spend a lot of my time plonked on my posterior. Sure, I regularly get up and move around, but with an office-based job and PC gaming as a major hobby, there's no escaping the fact that much of my daily life revolves around a humble chair.

That also means a lot of my daily well-being, both physical and mental, is influenced by what chair I choose to use. Being tall and slim (184 cm and 70 kg), finding one that suits my needs has been quite the challenge over the years, but in general, I've always picked a quality office chair.

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best gaming chair 2025

1. Best overall: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best budget: Corsair TC100 Relaxed

3. Best luxury: Herman Miller Embody

4. Best support: ThunderX3 Core

5. Best big boi: AndaSeat Kaiser 4 XL

6. Best office: ThunderX3 Flex Pro

7. Best budget office: Ikea Matchspel


👉Check out our full gaming chair guide👈

The best office chairs for gaming

TOPICS
Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?