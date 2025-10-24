If gamer looks aren't your thing when it comes to furnishing your PC's den, then just grab a great office chair instead, like the ThunderX3 Flex Pro

Like many folks, I spend a lot of my time plonked on my posterior. Sure, I regularly get up and move around, but with an office-based job and PC gaming as a major hobby, there's no escaping the fact that much of my daily life revolves around a humble chair.

That also means a lot of my daily well-being, both physical and mental, is influenced by what chair I choose to use. Being tall and slim (184 cm and 70 kg), finding one that suits my needs has been quite the challenge over the years, but in general, I've always picked a quality office chair.

I don't have anything against gaming chairs, as there are some really great ones you can buy, but I'm not a big fan of how they look and how bulky some of them are. Given that I sit up straight all the time (raised in an anti-slouching household), massive headrests with 'side wings' like a racing car's seat are wasted on me.

So all my work and gaming is done from the comfort of a great office chair, one that I've had so long that I can't remember what brand it is, let alone where I bought it from. If you're tempted to follow suit, then you might want to know that we have new recommendations for the best overall and best budget office chairs on the market right now.

Taking the top spot is the ThunderX3 Flex Pro because it's big, comfortable, and packed with adjustability, making it a cinch to get your seating possible just right. It's very affordable for what it is, though not what you'd call cheap. Enter stage left, Ikea's Matchspel, the best budget office chair for gaming. Now that one is cheap, and it's also very comfy, with lots of adjustment for height, tilt, and arm position.

But what makes them best for me is the fact that they're not hulking, heavy 'gamer' chairs. Just perfect perches for one's precious posteriors. Forget spending money on a new CPU that'll just give you 5 fps more in games: grab a great office chair instead. It'll last you a lot longer and your body will be far more grateful.