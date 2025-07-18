Don't scroll away! The best wireless gaming mouse is now the cheapest it's ever been at less than $75

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed | Wireless | 26,000 DPI | 5/8 remappable buttons | 55 g weight | 100-hour battery life | Right-handed | $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $25)

Though still lightweight and responsive, it's technically not as good as the V3 Pro. However, that means it's not only considerably cheaper, but it also boasts a more generous battery life as a result.

A lightweight mouse is excellent for twitchy gameplay and clutch kills in multiplayer shooters…but you won't catch me doing much of either. That's not to say I don't enjoy a spot of being put through the wringer in Ghost Runner or more recent multiplayer hits like Marvel Rivals—I'm simply not very good at them.

It's perhaps a grim irony that, more often than not, the most intense action my Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed sees is mousing over flirty conversation options as I try to do right by a tired, single Mum in the Sims 4. If I have anything to say about it, she's going to have it all, gosh darn it! And like this particular sim I've grown way too attached to, you too can have it all now that the best gaming mouse is at its lowest ever price—now only $75 from Amazon.

While I'm more likely to let the side down in FragPunk than show up in any highlight reel, I can't pin any of that on my choice of tools. Boasting the Focus X 26K Optical Sensor, the V3 HyperSpeed enjoys 26K DPI alongside a 1,000 Hz polling rate. Weighing only 55 g, the V3 HyperSpeed is arguably more at home gliding around a map in a shooter, not bouncing between four walls of simulated domestic bliss.

Such an accurate, responsive bit of kit means that any misclicks are totally my own fault. Now, walking directly into the line of fire…yeah, I still can't blame that on this mouse.

Skill issue jokes aside, this gaming mouse is a favourite of the hardware team for many more good reasons besides. As Nick argues in his Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse review, this mouse may be less technically impressive on paper than its more esports-geared sibling, the DeathAdder V3 Pro, but that's actually a good thing.

He writes, "Using polling rates higher than 1,000 Hz on a wireless mouse greatly increases the device's power consumption. By using the standard rate and a less potent sensor, Razer's been able to fit a lighter battery inside the V3 Hyperspeed, compared to the DeathAdder V3 Pro, and it lasts a little longer, too."

Essentially, thanks to its canny tech specs, this wireless mouse enjoys a 100-hour battery life, becoming a wired mouse to charge much less frequently as a result. That's great for me, as the last thing I want is for my mouse to die right as my Sim's latest cooking experiment goes up in flames. What an anticlimactic way for a legacy challenge to end…

But with two programmable buttons within thumb's reach, I can easily hit the pause button no matter what rocks up to my Sim's front doorstep. Mind you, that's a bonus only the right-handed can enjoy—if you're left-handed and Robyn Banks comes a-knockin', you'll be left scrambling. And now you know how I feel whenever I see I'm up against a rival Emma Frost.