You don't need to buy a liquid cooler with a screen: Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB has everything you need, and that's why it's our new top recommendation
At a great price, too.
How long until we end up with a screen included on the cooler for a solid state drive or RAM? It probably already exists. What we can be sure exists are liquid coolers with screens on them. They're everywhere. I ended up testing many of them in recent months for a big update to the best liquid cooler for CPUs page, along with some cheaper units without screens. Wanna guess which ones I preferred overall?
There's little arguing with the value on offer with some liquid coolers these days. If you skip over the flashy features and focus on the essentials, you can get a 360 mm all-in-one cooler for under $100/£100.
The best example of such a cooler: Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro ARGB. It costs $94/£80.
I've just wrapped up testing with this cooler, and it's really a stellar unit. The build quality is great, the RGB isn't too overboard (though there's a non-RGB option available), and importantly, the performance is tip-top. It's up there with the best of them, including some that are nearing three times the cost.
The Liquid Freezer III Pro ARGB includes new P12 Pro fans, updated pump control, increased fin density, and a VRM fan like the last model to keep your essential but overlooked power components cool. It's a great package, made slightly better by the inclusion of a contact frame for Intel builds.
Though I will say on the contact frame, it is a bit of a pain to install. It requires removing the Independent Loading Mechanism (ILM) and installing the frame instead, which is a bit fiddly, even with the motherboard laid flat, and exposes the pins on the motherboard even more than normal. Just be careful, and it's fine, and the contact frame is worth having (it's a necessity on this cooler for Intel builds anyways) as it prevents chip bending, which is an issue on 13th/14th Gen Intel chips.
Quick list
1. Best AIO: Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro
2. Best budget AIO: Cooler Master MasterLiquid Core II
3. Best high-end AIO: Be Quiet! Light Loop
4. Best screen: NZXT Kraken Elite RGB (2024)
5. Best stealth: Corsair Nautilus RS
The best liquid cooler for every budget
Best overall
The best overall
The Liquid Freezer III Pro offers superb value for money. It can't be beat. It has a thick radiator, fast fans, and VRM cooling. It's great for your next gaming build.
Best budget
The best budget
Cooler Master has put together a very competitive all-in-one liquid cooler in the MasterLiquid Core II. It's priced similarly to the Arctic, but we've seen discounts that make it very tempting indeed.
Best high-end
The best high-end
The Be Quiet! Light Loop is exceptional for the money. You could spend more than this and still not get the performance it delivers.
Best screen
The best screen
If you desire a centerpiece for your next PC build, a liquid cooler with a screen makes for a great one. The IPS display on the NZXT really pops, and you want your cooler to pop (not like that).
Best stealth
The best stealth
If you don't care for screens or flashing lights, I have just the liquid cooler for you. Corsair's Nautilus RS has zero pizzazz but delivers solid performance. The setup process is extremely simple, too.
