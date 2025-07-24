You don't need to buy a liquid cooler with a screen: Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB has everything you need, and that's why it's our new top recommendation

How long until we end up with a screen included on the cooler for a solid state drive or RAM? It probably already exists. What we can be sure exists are liquid coolers with screens on them. They're everywhere. I ended up testing many of them in recent months for a big update to the best liquid cooler for CPUs page, along with some cheaper units without screens. Wanna guess which ones I preferred overall?

There's little arguing with the value on offer with some liquid coolers these days. If you skip over the flashy features and focus on the essentials, you can get a 360 mm all-in-one cooler for under $100/£100.

The best example of such a cooler: Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro ARGB. It costs $94/£80.

I've just wrapped up testing with this cooler, and it's really a stellar unit. The build quality is great, the RGB isn't too overboard (though there's a non-RGB option available), and importantly, the performance is tip-top. It's up there with the best of them, including some that are nearing three times the cost.

The Liquid Freezer III Pro ARGB includes new P12 Pro fans, updated pump control, increased fin density, and a VRM fan like the last model to keep your essential but overlooked power components cool. It's a great package, made slightly better by the inclusion of a contact frame for Intel builds.

Though I will say on the contact frame, it is a bit of a pain to install. It requires removing the Independent Loading Mechanism (ILM) and installing the frame instead, which is a bit fiddly, even with the motherboard laid flat, and exposes the pins on the motherboard even more than normal. Just be careful, and it's fine, and the contact frame is worth having (it's a necessity on this cooler for Intel builds anyways) as it prevents chip bending, which is an issue on 13th/14th Gen Intel chips.

Quick list

The best liquid cooler for every budget