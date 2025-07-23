Sony finally acknowledges the minor, but annoying part of using a PS5 controller on PC with an update that will make my life easier

For a long time I've been jealous of my fellow gamers who were smarter than me and bought a PC controller that can easily swap between multiple devices. My Xbox controller has served me well, but it's anchored to my PC and my PC only.

The dream would be to have a controller that can handle the PC and my PlayStation 5 without going through the pairing process every single time. It's good news for me—and anyone else who owns a DualSense controller and has been minorly inconvenienced by this—that Sony is about to eliminate that problem.

In an upcoming PS5 update, the DualSense controller will be able to pair to multiple devices and switch between them with a press of a button. That means no more resyncing it to your PC every time you want to make the swap.

Sony will be sending out email invites to try a beta version of the update tomorrow, but it sounds like we can expect to have the real thing before the end of the year.

The process for syncing the controller to multiple devices is pretty simple too. All you do is hold down the PS Button and a face button (triangle, circle, cross, or square) of your choice to link it to a specific device. That gives you four total devices you can have saved. Then, to switch between them, you just need to hold the PS Button and the button tied to the device you want for a few seconds. And you can do this without turning the controller on.



Sony has officially caught up with all the other companies, like 8BitDo, that have had multi-device pairing in their controllers for years. Microsoft doesn't even let you do this with the Xbox controller for some reason. As fond as I am of the Xbox controller, the DualSense is a close second, and this new pairing functionality might be enough to win me over.