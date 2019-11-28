GOG's Black Friday Sale starts off with flash sales on Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Pathologic 2, and more

Black Friday is now fully upon us, in spirit if not in fact, and GOG has now waded into the fray with a seasonal sale of its own. It's a relatively bare-bones affair as these things go—no badges to collect or free games to grab—but there are some pretty sweet deals on the table, and a rolling series of deep-cut flash sales to keep your eye on.

Until 5 pm ET, for instance, four of Ubisoft's Anno games—1404 Gold, 1503, 1602, and 1701—are all 90 percent off, which puts them each around the $1 mark. For RPG fans, Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition is half price, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition is slightly less than half-price, and Druidstone: The Secret of Menhir Forest, from a couple of the guys who did the Grimrock games, is 60 percent off. Oh, and Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut Deluxe is half-price too, and comes highly recommended.

A few others that I would personally be inclined to throw money at:

There's a lot of not-exactly-new stuff in the sale, as you'd expect from GOG, but there are some new releases as well—Disco Elysium, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, Lost Ember, A Plague Tale: Innocence, to name a few—and I do like like me some flash sales.

GOG's Black Friday Sale runs until December 3. Keep up with all the best deals in our ongoing list of Black Friday PC gaming deals for 2019.