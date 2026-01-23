'We will f*ck up': The publisher of Against the Storm and Manor Lords is committed to keeping generative AI out, but it's easier said than done

It's everywhere and unavoidable; it's probably going to slip in.

Generative AI, spurred on by super-spreader CEOs, has been smeared everywhere—into our games, our music, our art, even our damn emails. And it's not enough that it's terrible at even the most simple tasks assigned to it, like providing basic, easily accessible information; now we've also got to deal with its massive environmental toll, the upheaval of the education system, disinformation, plagiarism and whole new levels of creative bankruptcy.

It's become overwhelming. Which is why it's reassuring when a publisher takes a hard stance against it, like Manor Lords and Against the Storm publisher Hooded Horse. CEO Tim Bender is "committed" to keeping gen AI out of the publisher's games, he says. When Hooded Horse signs devs, it's right there in the contract.

This isn't just a ban on gen AI art in the finished game, but in the earlier stages too. Even studios that wouldn't want to release a game with AI-generated assets will still sometimes use it for placeholders and concept art. As was the case with Sandfall's Clair Obscur—where it used AI-generated placeholder textures that remained until just after launch.

And he's not concerned about developers not sticking to the ban. People have asked how he would enforce the policy, but beyond the fact that it's written in the contract—which he says isn't even the most important safeguard—developers aren't exactly clamouring to use gen AI in their games. "The importance is the alignment," he says. "There is no enforcement against developers, because the developers are aligned."

Due to the ease with which gen AI can slip into the process, Hooded Horse has to remain vigilant throughout a game's development. "It's now not just a decision at the beginning … it has to go through every stage of the process, conversations, procedures, methods and agreement. And it's really us and the developers trying to guard against a world that is now infected with gen AI art, which we do not want in our games."

